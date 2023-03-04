Sale v Saracens predictions and rugby union tips: Sharks the pick at home

Where to watch

BT Sport 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Sale to win by one to 12 points

1pt 6-4 general

Sale v Saracens preview

It's first against second in the Premiership on Sunday and leaders Saracens are underdogs for just the third time this season as they visit the Salford City Stadium, where Sale have won six of seven league matches this term.

The Sharks have lost two in a row - both on the road at Exeter and Northampton - while Sarries have suffered only two defeats all season, at home to London Irish in November and at Leicester two weeks ago.

Saracens are again shorn of their England stars and look particularly bereft up front, although a backline featuring Alex Goode, Sean Maitland and Nick Tompkins has plenty of international quality.

They will be up against the toughest defence in the league. Sale have shipped 321 points in 15 games at an average of less than 22 per game, and made 268 tackles against Exeter last week - the highest tally of any match this season.

Since Saracens returned to the Premiership they have won all three meetings with Sale - by 11, six and nine points - and another close contest looks likely. Both teams have played 15 matches this season and in both cases 11 of those matches have been decided by 12 points or fewer.

Given the strength of their pack and strong home record, Sale have to be favoured, and a win by one to 12 points looks the bet at 6-4.

Also in the Premiership on Sunday Newcastle are narrow underdogs at home to London Irish. Newcastle have suffered back-to-back away defeats but have won their last three at home, while the Exiles' three-match winning run came to an end at home to Leicester last week.

