Rugby Union tips

Sale v Leicester predictions and rugby union tips: Expect hard-fought clash between physical sides

Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Sale v Leicester at the AJ Bell Stadium in the Premiership playoff semi-final on Sunday

Where to watch Sale v Leicester

BT Sport 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Sale to win by one to 12 points
1pt 17-10 BoyleSports

Sale v Leicester preview 

Sale finished ten points above Leicester in the Premiership table and have lost just one of their last nine meetings with the Tigers, but they are just two-point favourites at home to the Tigers in Sunday's semi-final.

The most recent meeting between the two ended in an emphatic 40-5 victory for the Sharks as Leicester were coming to terms with the loss of head coach Steve Borthwick.

The Tigers have been more settled towards the end of the season, winning six games in a row before last week's home defeat to Harlequins to bring down the curtain on the regular season.

Sale lost just once at home in the Premiership, boast the best defence in the league having conceded just 53 tries in 20 games, and have turned on the gas in attack too, scoring 22 tries in their last four home matches.

This looks set to be a physical clash between two teams who have big, ball-carrying forwards. Hooker Julian Montoya leads the way for Leicester with ten tries in 16 matches while back-rower Jasper Wiese has six to his name, and Sale's Jean-Luc du Preez has scored in four of his last five matches.

Both teams have strong kicking games and this could develop into a cagey battle with scores at a premium. This season nine of Sale's 14 victories - and five of Leicester's eight defeats - have come by margins of no more than 12 points, and a narrow home win looks the best bet.

Graham WoodsRacing Post Sport
Published on 13 May 2023Last updated 15:57, 13 May 2023
icon
