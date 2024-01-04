Sale v Bristol predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sale can edge tight contest

Where to watch Sale v Bristol

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Sale to win by one to 12 points

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

Sale v Bristol predictions

Premiership highflyers Sale have won seven of their last eight meetings with Bristol and they should be confident of racking up another home victory against a Bears side whose only wins in their last eight Premiership games have come against bottom two Gloucester and Newcastle.

Defensive strength has been at the core of Sale's success this season as they have conceded the fewest tries and second-fewest points. But that is counter-balanced by a lack of cutting edge, and only bottom side Newcastle have a worse scoring record.

Sale's biggest score and win of the season came at home to Newcastle, who were beaten 40-22, but that margin fell well short of a 27-point handicap

The line for Friday's match is a more modest eight points and it could be worth backing another modest win for the hosts.

There are changes at fly-half in both line-ups as Sale's George Ford is injured so Rob du Preez moves across to number ten, while for Bristol Callum Sheedy is also out but AJ MacGinty is fit to return.

Ford's pragmatic kicking is a big part of Sale's game plan but the Sharks are unlikely to change their approach just because of a switch of personnel.

Only one of Bristol's six defeats this season has come by more than ten points - coincidentally in a 27-13 home loss to Sale - and they look set to keep this clash a little closer.

