- More
Sale Sharks vs Bath: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds
Sale Sharks host Bath in the Premiership. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Sunday's match at the CorpAcq stadium.
Sale Sharks vs Bath date, start time & TV info
Date Sunday, March 29
Starts 3pm
Venue CorpAcq Stadium, Barton-upon-Irwell
Competition Gallagher Prem
TV Live on TNT Sports 1
Sale host Bath in the Gallagher Prem on Sunday and the game could be decided by the pair's selections at fly-half.
While George Ford returns for the Sharks, Finn Russell is one of several Bath players to have been given the day off and that could prove decisive at the CorpAcq Stadium.
Sale Sharks vs Bath betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Sale
2pts 21-20 BoyleSports
Sale Sharks vs Bath preview
Time may already have run out for Sale in their bid to make the Premiership playoffs but Sunday's visit from Bath is a real opportunity.
Champions Bath were brilliant in last Friday's 62-15 win over Saracens but have given Finn Russell and some of their other big names this weekend off in anticipation of next Saturday's reunion with Sarries in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.
Sale have a short turnaround as they head to Harlequins on Good Friday but have named a strong team, with George Ford back in the driving seat at fly-half.
The Sharks have beaten only the bottom three in the league this term and have lost all three league and cup meetings with Bath in 2025-26.
However, Alex Sanderson's side have a habit of going on winning streaks in the spring and will be happy to be back at home after last week's 26-14 reverse at Exeter.
This looks like a good opportunity for the Sharks, but it speaks volumes for Bath's depth that, even with Russell and co rested, bookmakers are struggling to split the pair.
Ford needs to seize the game as he looks to bounce back from his bruising Six Nations campaign.
Opposite number Santi Carreras is a seasoned Test operator but lacks the Englishman's game-management and has rarely worn the number ten jersey since joining Bath last summer.
A wet and windy afternoon is forecast and the Sharks' playmaker may be better suited to steering his team to a win they will hope proves to be the catalyst for the rest of their season.
£40 in Free Bets + 2+ Goal Early Payout
- Get paid out as a winner if your team goes 2 goals ahead even if they win, lose or draw.
Read more:
Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Super League betting tips, predictions and odds
FAQs for Sale Sharks vs Bath
When is Sale Sharks vs Bath in the Premiership?
Kick-off is at 3pm on Sunday, March 29.
Where is Sale Sharks vs Bath being played?
The venue is the CorpAcq Stadium in Barton-upon-Irwell.
What is the match betting for Sale Sharks vs Bath?
Both Sale and Bath are priced at 10-11 for victory. The handicap is set at 1.5 points in Bath's favour.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inRugby Union
Last updated
- Premiership rugby union: Sarries ready to scrap on big stage
- Rugby union: Playoff-chasing Exeter may not have it all their own way
- Leicester vs Bristol: Leicester ready to rumble as star names return
- Exeter vs Sale: Chiefs look good for convincing win
- Bath vs Saracens: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds
- Premiership rugby union: Sarries ready to scrap on big stage
- Rugby union: Playoff-chasing Exeter may not have it all their own way
- Leicester vs Bristol: Leicester ready to rumble as star names return
- Exeter vs Sale: Chiefs look good for convincing win
- Bath vs Saracens: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds