Sale Sharks vs Bath: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Sale Sharks vs Bath date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, March 29

Starts 3pm

Venue CorpAcq Stadium, Barton-upon-Irwell

Competition Gallagher Prem

TV Live on TNT Sports 1

Sale host Bath in the Gallagher Prem on Sunday and the game could be decided by the pair's selections at fly-half.

While George Ford returns for the Sharks, Finn Russell is one of several Bath players to have been given the day off and that could prove decisive at the CorpAcq Stadium.

Sale Sharks vs Bath betting tips & predictions

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Sale Sharks vs Bath preview

Time may already have run out for Sale in their bid to make the Premiership playoffs but Sunday's visit from Bath is a real opportunity.

Champions Bath were brilliant in last Friday's 62-15 win over Saracens but have given Finn Russell and some of their other big names this weekend off in anticipation of next Saturday's reunion with Sarries in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Sale have a short turnaround as they head to Harlequins on Good Friday but have named a strong team, with George Ford back in the driving seat at fly-half.

The Sharks have beaten only the bottom three in the league this term and have lost all three league and cup meetings with Bath in 2025-26.

However, Alex Sanderson's side have a habit of going on winning streaks in the spring and will be happy to be back at home after last week's 26-14 reverse at Exeter.

This looks like a good opportunity for the Sharks, but it speaks volumes for Bath's depth that, even with Russell and co rested, bookmakers are struggling to split the pair.

Ford needs to seize the game as he looks to bounce back from his bruising Six Nations campaign.

Opposite number Santi Carreras is a seasoned Test operator but lacks the Englishman's game-management and has rarely worn the number ten jersey since joining Bath last summer.

A wet and windy afternoon is forecast and the Sharks' playmaker may be better suited to steering his team to a win they will hope proves to be the catalyst for the rest of their season.

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FAQs for Sale Sharks vs Bath

When is Sale Sharks vs Bath in the Premiership?

Kick-off is at 3pm on Sunday, March 29.

Where is Sale Sharks vs Bath being played?

The venue is the CorpAcq Stadium in Barton-upon-Irwell.

What is the match betting for Sale Sharks vs Bath?

Both Sale and Bath are priced at 10-11 for victory. The handicap is set at 1.5 points in Bath's favour.

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