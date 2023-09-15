Rugby World Cup - Wales v Portugal predictions and rugby union tips: Christ Tshiunza can help Wales power to victory

Where to watch Wales v Portugal

ITV1, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Wales -31

2pts 10-11 general

C Tshiunza to score a try

1pt 2-1 Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wales v Portugal predictions

Portugal are appearing in their first Rugby World Cup since 2007, and while they were unable to record a victory 16 years ago they stayed well within big handicaps in all four of their matches at that tournament, belying their status as part-timers.

Drawn in a pool with three tier-one teams, Os Lobos were handed starts of 44 points against Italy, 68 against Scotland and a remarkable 119 against New Zealand, and held their own each time.

This time against Wales the handicap is more modest at 31 points, and a much changed but still strong and experienced Wales team look up to covering that mark.

Head coach Warren Gatland has made 13 changes to the side that beat Fiji in their opener, but his line-up includes Test centurions Leigh Halfpenny and Taulupe Faletau while Gareth Anscombe is named at fly-half.

Portugal can't boast that calibre of player and the bulk of their squad ply in either the country's domestic league or the lower divisions in France. They have some exciting backs but it's up front where they may be found lacking and the Welsh pack should be able to get a strong foothold.

In another strong showing in the Rugby Europe Championship this year Portugal finished top of their pool with wins over Romania, Poland and Belgium, and they saw off Spain easily enough in the semi-finals.

However, in the final they were exposed by the powerful Georgian pack as they were beaten 38-11, and in a warm-up victory against the USA their forwards again seemed to struggle.

This is clearly a big step up for the Portuguese, who have had relatively little exposure to top-tier teams, and the handicap looks achievable for this Wales side.

Wales have lacked a big ball-carrying forward at times but seven-cap lock Christ Tshiunza looks ready to join Faletau in that role, and given the cramped odds around most Wales players in the tryscorer market, the 2-1 about Tshiunza looks worth taking.

Teams

Wales: L Halfpenny; L Rees-Zammit, M Grady, J Williams, R Dyer; G Anscombe, T Williams; N Smith, D Lake, D Lewis, C Tshiunza, D Jenkins, D Lydiate, T Reffell, T Faletau

Replacements: R Elias, C Domachowski, T Francis, A Beard, T Basham, G Davies, S Costelow, J Adams

Portugal: N Sousa Guedes; V Pinto, J Lima, T Appleton, R Marta; J Portela, S Marques; F Fernandes, M Tadjer, A Alves, J Madeira, S Cerqueira, J Granate, N Martins, R Simões

Replacements: D Costa, L Campergue, D Hasse Ferreira, M Belo, D Wallis, P Lucas, J Moura, R Storti

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.