Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup - Samoa v Chile predictions and rugby union tips: expect a solid showing from Samoans

Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Samoa v Chile in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday

Christian Leali'ifano of Samoa
Christian Leali'ifano of Samoa Credit: Adam Pretty - World Rugby

Where to watch Samoa v Chile

ITV4, 2pm Saturday

Best bet

Chile +34
1pt 10-11 Hills

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Samoa v Chile predictions

World Cup debutants Chile are the lowest-ranked team at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and while they suffered a 42-12 defeat to Japan in their first match at the top table, they emerged with plenty of credit and can put up another strong show against Samoa.

The Condors took the lead against the Brave Blossoms, scoring the first try after six minutes, and they come up against a Samoa side who look to have more of a pragmatic side to their game.

Changes to eligibility rules mean Samoa have two world-class fly-halves at their disposal in Christian Leali'ifano, who conducted controlled performances against Japan and Fiji at the Pacific Nations Cup, and Lima Sopoaga, who pulled the strings in a 17-13 warm-up defeat to Ireland.

Samoa are 32-point favourites but Chile have a game under their belts already and Samoa will probably be more concerned with getting off to a solid start than pushing for a runaway win.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Graham WoodsRacing Post Sport
Published on 15 September 2023Last updated 11:14, 15 September 2023
