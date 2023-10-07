Rugby World Cup predictions & betting tips for Japan v Argentina, Tonga v Romania & Fiji v Portugal

When to bet

Japan v Argentina

Tonga v Romania

Fiji v Portugal

Best bets

Argentina to win by six to ten points

1pt 5-1 bet365, Betfred

Ben Tameifuna anytime tryscorer

1pt 7-2 bet365

Portugal +17

1pt 7-4 Hills

Sunday's Rugby World Cup predictions

Japan v Argentina predictions

The equation is simple for Japan and Argentina when they meet on Sunday: whoever wins will join Pool D winners England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Both nations have lost to the Red Rose but respective wins over Chile and Samoa have set up this winner-takes-all showdown at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

The Pumas have yet to show their best at the tournament but had the luxury of resting a host of players for their 59-5 win over Chile and have returned to a side similar to the one who beat Samoa 19-10.

It has been a different story for Japan, who have been consistent with their selection and make just one change from their 28-22 success over the Samoans.

Will Japan be battle-hardened or road-weary? Will Argentina be rested or rusty? The Pumas will hope for the former and have the historical edge having won five of the pair's six previous meetings.

The most recent of those came in 2016 but the Brave Blossoms are a different side these days, reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time four years ago.

Japan's progress since lighting up the 2019 tournament as hosts has been checked by a subsequent lack of games due to the pandemic. In contrast, the Pumas have beaten both New Zealand and Australia and, for all their woes at this World Cup, know how to get the job done.

They also have the extra motivation of missing out on the knockouts four years ago, and in a game that could turn into a grind, Michael Cheika's men should have just enough.

Japan v Argentina team news

Japan: Head coach Jamie Joseph has made just one change from the win over Samoa, with Siosaia Fifita replacing Jone Naikabula on the left wing.

Argentina: The Pumas have made 11 alterations from the XV that started the win over Chile, with Julian Montoya returning to captain the team from hooker.

Japan v Argentina line-ups

Japan: L Lemeki; K Matsushima, D Riley, R Nakamura, S Fifita; R Matsuda, N Saito; K Inagaki, S Horie, J Gu, J Cornelsen, A Fakatava, M Leitch, P Labuschagne, K Himeno (c)

Replacements: A Sakate, C Millar, A Ai Valu, W Dearns, A Saumaki, Y Nagare, R Yamanaka, J Naikabula

Argentina: J Cruz Mallia, E Boffelli, L Cinti, S Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, G Bertranou; T Gallo, J Montoya (c), F Gomez Kodela, G Petti, T Lavanini, P Matera, M Kremer, JM Gonzalez

Replacements: A Creevy, J Sclavi, E Bello, M Alemanno, P Rubiolo, L Bazan Velez, N Sanchez, M Moroni

Best bet for Japan v Argentina

Argentina to win by six to ten points

1pt 5-1 bet365, Betfred

Tonga v Romania predictions

An uncompromising draw in Pool B all but ended Tonga and Romania's chances of reaching the knockout stages before the World Cup had even started, and both head into their final group fixture in Lille following three straight defeats.

Tonga have improved as the tournament has gone on, producing competitive showings against pool heavyweights Ireland, South Africa and Scotland.

In contrast, aside from an early try against Ireland, Romania have been woeful and Tonga are long odds-on for victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for good reason.

Therefore, it may be worth delving into the player markets and Ben Tameifuna carries real value as a potential tryscorer.

The giant prop crossed against both the Scots and the Springboks and is well worth backing against a lumbering Romanian defence.

Tonga v Romania team news

Tonga: George Moala makes his World Cup belated debut following suspension, replacing fellow form All Black Malakai Fekitoa in one of six changes to the side who lost to South Africa.

Romania: Hooker Ovidiu Cojocaru captains the team for the first time, taking over from Cristi Chirica, who drops out of the matchday squad. Andre Gorin replaces Chirica at number eight in one of nine changes from the defeat against Scotland.

Tonga v Romania line-ups

Tonga: S Piutau; S Kata, G Moala, P Ahki, A Taumoepeau; W Havili, S Takulua (c); S Fisi'ihoi, P Ngauamo, B Tameifuna, H Fifita, A Coleman, S Paea, S Talitui, S Vailanu

Replacements: S Anga'aelangi, P Latu, S Tokolahi, S Mafi, P Finau, M Paea, P Pellegrini, K Taumoefolau

Romania: M Simionescu; N Onutu, T Manumua, F Tangimana, T Sikuea; A Conache, F Surugiu; A Savin, O Cojocaru (c), A Gordas, A Motoc, M Iftimiciuc, V Neculau, C Boboc, A Gorin

Replacements: R Irimescu, I Hartig, C Burtila, F Rosu, D Stratila, G Rupanu, A Bucur, M Graure

Best bet for Tonga v Romania

Ben Tameifuna anytime tryscorer

1pt 7-2 bet365

Fiji v Portugal predictions

The final game of the pool stage sees Fiji tackle Portugal in Toulouse.

The Fijians were tipped pre-tournament to eliminate either Australia or Wales from Pool C and, after last month's win over the Wallabies, they need only a point against Os Lobos to make the quarters and send Eddie Jones's Aussies home.

Portugal have lost their three games in France but have impressed, with their well-coached forwards displaying genuine technical proficiency to provide a platform for their backs.

Patrice Lagisquet's side have drawn with Georgia and pushed both Wales and Australia hard.

With Fiji making key changes, including in the halves, they may take time to find their rhythm and Portugal might well have been underestimated in the handicap betting.

Fiji v Portugal team news

Fiji: Simon Raiwalui makes six changes, with Vilimoni Botitu coming into the side at fly-half for Teti Tela

Portugal: Captain Tomos Appleton drops to the bench to be replaced by Jose Lima. Lima also takes over the captaincy.

Fiji v Portugal line-ups

Fiji: S Maqala; S Ravutaumada, W Nayacalevu (c), J Tuisova, V Habosi; V Botitu, F Lomani; E Mawi, S Matavesi, L Tagi, I Nasilasila, T Mayanavanua, M Derenalagi, L Botia, V Mata

Replacements: T Ikanivere, P Ravai, M Doge, T Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, A Tuisue, P Matawalu, T Tela, I Masi

Portugal: M Cardoso Pinto; Raffaele Storti, P Bettencourt, J Lima (c), R Marta; J Portela, S Marques; F Fernandes, M Tadjer, D Hasse Ferreria, J Madeira, S Cerqueira, D Wallis, N Martins, R Simoes

Replacements: D Costa, D Diniz, A Alves, D Torgal, J Granate, J Belo, T Appleton, V Pinto

Best bet for Fiji v Portugal

Portugal +17

1pt 7-4 Hills

