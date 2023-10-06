Ireland v Scotland World Cup 2023 predictions & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch Ireland v Scotland

You can watch Ireland v Scotland in the Rugby World Cup on ITV1 & Virgin Media One, 8pm Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

Under 45.5 points

2pts 10-11 bet365

Ireland have reached the number one spot in the world rankings thanks to their consistent measured performances and they are equipped to patiently build a winning score while their solid defence can keep the Scots at bay.

Ireland v Scotland betting odds

Ireland 1-5

Scotland 9-2

Draw 33-1

Ireland v Scotland : head-to-head stats

Recent meetings Ireland have won the last eight meetings and 23 of the last 28

Last match The teams met in this year's Six Nations at Murrayfield where Ireland were 22-7 winners, while the previous year in Dublin the Irish prevailed 26-5.

Ireland v Scotland matchday preview

There are plenty of permutations attached to this final Pool B showdown but there's one simple equation that has to be considered above all others.

If Ireland win, they top the pool, and a team who have won their last 15 matches, including a Six Nations Grand Slam and victories against South Africa (twice) and New Zealand, have shown they have all the composure and nous to achieve that goal with the minimum of fuss.

Thanks to their win over reigning world champions South Africa plus landslide victories over Tonga and Romania, Ireland are now tournament favourites. But while their 20-try haul against the two pool minnows has caught the eye, their recent success has been built on more measured performances, and given the run of games Ireland now hope to be embarking on, that it was what looks most likely.

Ireland's biggest win of the year before they ran in 82 points against Romania in their tournament opener was a 34-10 win over Wales in round one of the Six Nations. That was their biggest winning margin and highest points tally, while in 2022 they topped that points total only twice – in a 35-17 win over tier-two Fiji and a 57-16 home success over Italy that came immediately after losing in France.

Efficiency and ruthlessness have been the trademarks of Ireland's attacking play rather than racking up huge scores, and that will be important as they eye up a first deep run through the knockout stage.

Ireland have never been beyond the quarter-finals and already it looks as if they will need to beat New Zealand to do so this time around. The All Blacks were their quarter-final conquerors in 2019, but four years before that Ireland were stunned 43-20 in the last eight by Argentina and it was suggested that they had invested too much in their decisive final pool game against France the week before.

The other side of the coin is defence and that's an area where Ireland look set to place even more focus.

They have won their last two Six Nations clashes with the Scots 22-7 and 26-5, while when the teams met in their 2019 World Cup pool Ireland ran out 27-3 victors.

Scotland have some dangerous runners in their backline and the creative skills of Finn Russell at fly-half, but they need space to work with and Ireland have shown they know how to deny them that, just as South Africa did when beating the Scots 18-3 on the opening weekend.

The total points line is set in the mid-40s but only one of the last eight meetings has reached 50 points and the average make-up has been 36, so backing unders again looks the best bet.

Ireland form

Ireland have won their last 15 matches, and that run includes a Six Nations Grand Slam plus victories against South Africa twice, New Zealand and Australia.

Scotland form

Scotland are ranked fifth in the world and have lost only to France, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa in the last 12 months

Ireland v Scotland teams

Ireland: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan, P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, I Henderson, J Conan, C Murray, J Crowley, J O’Brien.

Scotland: B Kinghorn; D Graham, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, A Price; P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, G Gilchrist, J Ritchie, R Darge, J Dempsey

Replacements: E Ashman, R Sutherland, WP Nel, S Cummings, M Fagerson, L Crosbie, G Horne, O Smith

Ireland v Scotland team news

Ireland: After a week off Ireland make just two changes from the team that beat South Africa, with Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson starting in the pack. Robbie Henshaw is injured.

Scotland: Scotland have made 12 changes from their big win over Romania last weekend. Finn Russell returns at fly-half while Ali Price is preferred to Ben White at scrum-half.

