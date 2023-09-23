Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales predictions and rugby union tips: Wallabies set for another quickfire start

Where to watch Australia v Wales

ITV1 & S4C, 8pm Sunday

Best bet

Australia to score first try

3pts 5-6 bet365 , BoyleSports, Hills

Australia to score more tries

2pts 6-5 bet365

M atch odds

Australia 20-21

Wales Evs

Draw 22-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Australia v Wales predictions

There's often a fair bit of intrigue involved when Wales face Australia and this latest meeting should be no different as the Wallabies stand on the brink of World Cup elimination if they lose.

These teams met in the pool stage of the last two tournaments. In 2019 Wales pulled off a 29-25 upset to top their section, while in 2015 Australia edged it 15-6 when both teams were already assured of progress.

Last November Australia staged a remarkable fightback from 34-13 down to win 39-34 in Cardiff, ending a run of three straight defeats to the Welsh. Coming just a week after a loss to Georgia, that result sparked the departure of Wales coach Wayne Pivac and the return of Warren Gatland.

This time it's Wallabies coach Eddie Jones who is in the spotlight after last weekend's surprise defeat to Fiji, which has raised questions over Jones's decision to axe key players and include only one out-and-out fly-half - 22-year-old Carter Gordon - in his squad.

But Gordon has failed to convince so is benched for this clash, while forwards Will Skelton and Taniela Tupou are injured and veteran prop James Slipper takes on the unfamiliar tighthead role.

Wales made a raft of changes for their match with Portugal. But Gatland has gone with a line-up much closer to his first team, with Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar, who played in both of those previous World Cup matches against the Wallabies, at half-back.

Bookmakers can barely split the teams and while so much has been made of Australia's problems it's worth remembering that Wales haven't been on top of their game over the last year. They were considered fortunate in some ways to beat Fiji in their opener, while it took a try in the last minute to get a bonus point against Portugal. And although they won three in a row against Australia before last November's defeat, prior to that they had lost 13 in a row.

So the match odds aren't too appealing about two teams with questions to answer, and anyone with a strong preference for either might do well to focus on a narrow winning margin. Fourteen of the last 16 fixtures between the pair, including the last five, have been settled by a single-figure margin.

Another area to take into account, though, is Australia's tryscoring record, and while they haven't been winning games this year they have made a habit of getting on the scoresheet early. Although the Aussies came off second-best against Fiji last time out, they outscored their opponents by two tries to one and also crossed first, in the 23rd minute.

That was something of a slow start for the Wallabies, who were two tries to the good inside nine minutes against Georgia, while in their previous five Tests this year they have been on the board after 13, three, seven, five and eight minutes, including matches against France, South Africa and New Zealand.

Australia have more to play for and look sure to take the game to Wales, so backing them to score the first try, and also more tries, looks the best approach.

Teams

Wales: L Williams; L Rees-Zammit, G North, N Tompkins, J Adams; D Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, R Elias, T Francis, W Rowlands, A Beard, A Wainwright, J Morgan, T Faletau.

Replacements: E Dee, C Domachowski, H Thomas, D Jenkins, T Basham, T Williams, G Anscombe, R Dyer.

Australia: A Kellaway; M Nawaqanitawase, J Petaia, S Kerevi, M Koroibete; B Donaldson, T McDermott; A Bell, D Porecki, J Slipper, N Frost, R Arnold, R Leota, T Hooper, R Valetini.

Replacements: M Faessler, B Schoupp, P Fa’amausili, M Philip, F McReight, N White, C Gordon, S Vunivalu

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.