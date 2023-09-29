Argentina v Chile Rugby World Cup predictions and betting tips: Points could flow in entertaining clash

Where to watch Argentina v Chile

ITV1, 2pm tomorrow

Best bet

Over 65.5 points

2pts 10-11 bet365

Argentina v Chile predictions

Appearing at the Rugby World Cup has been a new experience for Chile but taking on Argentina won't be as the South American neighbours have met 39 times before.

It's no surprise that Argentina have won the lot and given that Chile have suffered three heavy defeats at this tournament, culminating in an 11-try 71-0 defeat to England last weekend, a handicap of around 50 points is easy to comprehend.

Such a scoreline is at the top end of Argentina's World Cup performances. They have only twice won a pool match by more than 50 points, both times against Namibia, in 2003 and 2007, and coach Michael Cheika has picked a much-changed team from their win over Samoa.

But the Pumas still have work to do to reach the quarter-finals and it's by no means a second-string Argentina team, as Tomas Cubelli and Nicolas Sanchez, earning his 100th cap, are the half-backs while Racing 92 winger Juan Imhoff stars in a strong backline.

Chile have their work cut out but have shown plenty of attacking intent even if they drew a blank against England.

This could be another open game and backing the points to flow in an entertaining contest looks the best bet.

