Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch

Saracens vs Harlequins

TNT Sports 1, 1pm

Northampton vs Gloucester

TNT Sports 2, 3pm

Newcastle vs Sale

TNT Sports 2, 7.45

There are just two rounds of matches left in the Premiership regular season and the race for playoff places is intensifying.

Round 16's six matches produced a total of almost 400 points as teams went for broke, and a Saturday TV triple-header looks set to prove equally entertaining.

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Betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ben Earl to score a try in Saracens vs Harlequins

1pt 6-5 Hills

Preview

Saracens have forged a reputation as focused finishers in the Premiership season and they have shown their familiar clinical edge in the latest rounds of this campaign.

It has been a patchy season for Sarries but they have won four in a row for the first time since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, running in 26 tries, and they know it is crucial that they don't lower their standards when they face Harlequins on Saturday.

Victory will lift Sarries into the playoff places at the expense of Exeter, who face a tricky trip to Leicester and then host Saracens next week in what could be a winner-takes-all showdown.

So expect no mercy from Mark McCall's men as they take on Quins, who have long been out of the playoff picture but nonetheless have picked up back-to-back wins.

The handicap is set in the low 20s but that's too tough a figure to juggle with at this stage of the season. Sarries are sure to play on the front foot and that is sure to leave openings for Quins, though it's hard to gauge how sharp they will be.

But in a game that looks likely to be open, Ben Earl is worth backing to get on the scoresheet for Saracens.

The hard-running flanker has crossed in three of his last four Premiership games - the exception was a tight grind against playoff rivals Leicester, and this game is unlikely to follow that pattern.

Leaders Northampton put 94 points on Bristol last time out and are let loose on Gloucester this week.

Again the handicap is above 20 points but Gloucester stayed within a similar line in last week's 30-14 defeat to Saracens and look as if they have plenty of fight still in them.

There's an evening kick-off at bottom club Newcastle, who are given a handicap start in the teens against Sale.

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