Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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TV details

Saracens vs Leicester

TNT Sports 2, 3.05pm

Northampton vs Bath

TNT Sports 2, 5.30pm

Best bets

T Freeman to score two or more tries against Northampton

1pt 12-5 bet365



Leicester +5 vs Saracens

1pt 10-11 Hills

Premiership predictions

Premiership top two Northampton and Bath look on course to meet in the final this season and have already gone head to head twice in this campaign.

The Saints took a depleted squad to Bath in December and were rated 18-point underdogs yet pulled off a remarkable 41-21 victory. The teams met again in the European Champions Cup quarter-final two weeks ago, when hosts Bath fought back from 35-14 down to win 43-41.

The upshot of that defeat is that Northampton, of course, are out of Europe while Bath face a daunting semi-final away to holders Bordeaux next weekend so unsurprisingly have opted to rest almost their entire first team for this clash.

Only two of the starting line-up from last week's victory over Harlequins are retained for Bath and the handicap has been pushed up from single figures to the high teens as a result.

It's not easy to find a bet given the sweeping changes to the Bath side but it seems fair to expect a fairly open contest and Northampton's England winger Tommy Freeman looks a player to follow.

Freeman played 30 minutes off the bench against Exeter last week so should be reasonably fresh and he is the Saints' top tryscorer with ten. That includes a hat-trick in the win at Bath in December and a four-try haul against Saracens before that so he looks good value at 12-5 to claim at least two more.

Earlier Saracens will look to push their playoff claims when Leicester visit the StoneX. Sarries ran in 13 tries in a big win at Sale last week but this is a far tougher test against a Tigers side who have won nine of their last ten Premiership matches.

When Sarries have triumphed this season they have tended to win big - five of their six Premiership victories have come by 20 or more points - but this looks set to be a scrap and Leicester can make the best of a five-point start.

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