Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch

Harlequins vs Exeter

TNT Sports 2, 4pm



Saracens vs Gloucester

TNT Sports 2, 6.30pm

The Allianz Stadium at Twickenham is the scene as Harlequins boast their Big Summer Kick-off and they take on an Exeter side fully focused on making the cut for the Premiership playoffs.

Saracens are in the thick of it too and will be ready to cash in on any slip-ups as they host Gloucester.

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Betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Exeter -5

2pts 10-11 general

Tom Willis to score a try for Saracens vs Gloucester

1pt 13-8 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Preview

There are just three rounds of Premiership action left and two teams in the thick of the battle for playoff places are in action on Saturday.

Exeter Chiefs started this round of fixtures in fourth place after their impressive win over champions Bath last week but they will need to be just as heroic again as they take on Harlequins in their Big Summer Game on the big stage at Twickenham.

Saracens are breathing down their necks and on a good run of form as they prepare to face Gloucester at home.

First up Exeter are favourites to overcome a Quins side who have been horribly inconsistent all season but often find their best for showcase games such as Saturday's and are fresh from a 76-17 mauling of Newcastle last week.

Three years ago Exeter were the visitors to Twickenham for Quins' Big Game and were dispatched 40-5 but the Chiefs have been made of far sterner stuff this season.

They hold the best defensive record in the league having conceded only 288 points and 40 tries, and they underlined that key element of their game last week as they limited Bath, who boast the strongest attack in the Premiership, to just 12 points.

Aside from two easy wins over bottom side Newcastle, Quins have only two other league victories to their name this season. One of those came at Cardiff's Millenium Stadium, where they upstaged 22-point favourites Bristol on their big awayday, and early in the season against Saracens.

Quins may well step up a gear in front of a huge home crowd at English rugby's homeland, but the evidence points to another battling Exeter win.

The Chiefs were 38-0 winners at the Stoop in October and can defy a handicap of less than a converted try.

Saracens' patchy season has been out of character compared to other campaigns, but one thing that has become familiar is their strong finish.

The London side hadn't won back-to-back games since the two opening rounds but last week's big win over Bristol made it three on the spin and a total of 22 tries in those games.

We should see Sarries' clinical side when they host third-bottom Gloucester and back-row forward Tom Willis, who claimed tries in two of those three wins, could be worth following again as he prepares to sign off for the club and head to Bordeaux.

The handicap is set in the low 20s for this clash but Gloucester have stepped up in the spring and recorded back-to-back victories themselves for the first time with wins over Exeter and Sale.

It looks set to be an open game with plenty of chances for players to get their names on the scoresheet.

The handicap is more than 40 points as champions Bath, still second after a defeat at Exeter last time out, take on bottom side Newcastle, who have shipped 20 tries in their last three games.

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