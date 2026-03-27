Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Premiership rugby takes a bow on the big stage this weekend as the Principality Stadium, Villa Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium host key fixtures.

Where to watch

Gloucester v Leicester

1pm Saturday, live on TNT Sports 1

Bristol v Harlequins

3pm Saturday, live on TNT Sports 1

Saracens v Northampton

6pm Saturday, live on ITV4 & TNT Sports 1

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Betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Bristol -18

1pt 10-11 general

Leicester -6

3pts 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Northampton to win by one to 12 points

1pt 9-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Preview

Bristol vs Harlequins

Bristol are taking their home clash with Harlequins over the Severn Bridge to Cardiff and they will hope to put on a show to rival their most recent clashes with the London club.

The Bears have won their last four meetings with Quins by margins of more than 20 points, most recently triumphing 40-14 at the Stoop just before Christmas.

Defeat at in-form Leicester last week ended a run of five straight league wins for Bristol but they played that match without some key internationals who return on Saturday.

Ellis Genge, Tom Jordan and Louis Rees Zammitt are in the Bears' line-up while Harlequins are without England fly-half Marcus Smith.

Quins' poor season slumped to a new low last week when they were beaten at home by Gloucester, who had just one win to their name before that.

That made it six Premiership defeats in a row since they beat bottom side Newcastle at home in October, and they have fallen short of the handicap by a double-figure margin in all of those games.

Free-scoring Bristol have been handed a double-figure handicap but their scoring power and Quins' sorry run make the Bears easy to back.

Gloucester vs Leicester

From the Principality Stadium to Villa Park, where Gloucester host a Leicester side who have been carving out wins to sit in the playoff spots.

The Tigers' 45-14 home win over Gloucester in December was their biggest of the season and they have named a strong line-up to face the Cherry & Whites as England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet is added to the side that beat Bristol last week.

Gloucester will be buoyed by last week's win at Harlequins but have lost Wales international scrum-half Tomos Williams to injury.

Leicester's last five victories have all been by eight points or more and four have been by a double-figure margin so a seven-point handicap looks manageable.

Saracens vs Northampton

Table-topping Northampton squeezed past bottom side Newcastle by a single point last week having kicked off as 26-point favourites, and they may be pushed all the way again by Saracens at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sarries have been inconsistent this season and find themselves outside the top four, but they usually put on a show for their home fans.

They have scored 36 tries in five home matches including defeats to top-four sides Bath and Exeter and five of their six defeats have come by a margin of no more than 12 points.

The exception was last week's 62-15 hammering at Bath when they were without some of their key internationals. But skipper Maro Itoje and Wales prop Rhys Carre are back in the side and Sarries should be a lot stronger.

It may not be enough against a Northampton side who boast the best attack in the league and have lost just once this season, and backing a narrow Saints success looks the best bet.

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