Premiership rugby union final-day predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Premiership rugby reaches its climax on Saturday with the final round of top-flight fixtures.

Where to watch

Bath vs Leicester

3.15pm Saturday, live on TNT Sports 5

Exeter vs Saracens

3.15pm Saturday, live on ITV4 & TNT Sports 2

Betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Bath -9

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Exeter

1pt 21-20 Hills

Preview

After countless twists and turns in the battle for the top four, the Premiership playoff semi-final places will be decided on Saturday with the mouthwatering final fixtures for the regular season.

Northampton are already assured of first place, but this weekend's fixtures could not have been planned better as second-placed Bath host third-placed Leicester , while fifth-placed Saracens make the trip to fourth-placed Exeter.

Bath will be kicking themselves that they haven't already wrapped up second spot but they were beaten by rivals Bristol last week.

Leicester will also be frustrated that they let the opportunity to leapfrog Bath into second slip through their fingers with their first home league defeat of the season against Exeter.

The Blue, Black & Whites have won the teams' last two home league meetings and the West Country outfit can claim the win and cover the handicap to confirm their place in the top two alongside the table-topping Saints.

Saracens have done well to turn their form around and give themselves a shot of securing a playoff place at Exeter's expense.

A five-game winning streak in the league has given Sarries hope but it’s a big ask for the Londoners to go to the well again at Sandy Park.

Having become the first away team to win at Leicester in the league this season, Exeter will now be looking to make it three league wins in a row against Saracens.

The Chiefs thumped reigning champions Bath 35-12 in their last home game and the Chiefs are good value to come out on top again.

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