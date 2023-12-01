Saturday's Premiership predictions and rugby union tips including Saracens v Northampton

Where to watch Saracens v Northampton

TNT Sports 1, 4.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Northampton +12

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Bristol -7

1pt 10-11 bet365

Bath -9

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports





T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saracens v Northampton predictions

It feels no coincidence that Saracens have won five in a row since their Rugby World Cup stars started filtering back but they look set to be troubled by Northampton on Saturday.

The Saints have been on the right side of the result in four of their last five outings and new defence coach Lee Radford seems to be giving them shape they lacked without the ball last season.

Sarries have plundered 32 or more points in their last four matches but are missing some key names, including Owen Farrell, and Northampton are worth backing with a chunky start.

There is a West Country derby to keep an eye on early on Saturday, although Bristol and Gloucester fans may have been watching their sides from behind their fingers in recent weeks.

Both won their opening two games but have since lost their last five. Bristol were better in last Saturday's loss at Saracens and while Gloucester also had their moments in defeat against Leicester, Pat Lam's side should have too much for George Skivington's visitors.

And there is another South West treat on Saturday afternoon as Bath host Exeter.

The Chiefs grabbed their first away win of the season at Newcastle last Sunday but may struggle against an exciting Bath side inspired by Finn Russell.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.