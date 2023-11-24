Premiership predictions and rugby union tips: Saturday's Premiership predictions including Gloucester v Leicester

Where to watch Gloucester v Leicester

TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm Saturday

Gloucester v Leicester predictions

After suffering a desperate one-point defeat at Exeter last week Gloucester must feel they are due some reward back in front of their own fans on Saturday. But unfortunately for the Cherry & Whites they come up against a Leicester side who appear to be moving through the gears and who have a dominant record in this fixture.

After winning their opening two matches, Gloucester have now lost four in a row. They went to Exeter last week as 12-point underdogs but went toe to toe with the Chiefs before shipping ten points in the final five minutes.

Leicester also have only two wins to their name but have picked up pace as their internationals have returned, and captain Julian Montoya is the latest to make his first start of the season on Saturday.

The Tigers have won their last six meetings with Gloucester, who have been handicap winners in just two of their last 14 Premiership matches, and a three-point line looks within Leicester's compass.

Saracens have also moved through the gears as their World Cup contingent have returned, and they have piled up seventeen tries in their last three games.

They are asked to concede a handicap in the high teens against Bristol, who have lost four in a row albeit three of those were by a single-figure margin.

In the United Rugby Championship Leinster are 14-point favourites for their huge clash with Munster. Leo Cullen's side are at full strength as internationals Robbie Henshaw, Ross Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan have all been included in the side.

