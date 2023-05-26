Saracens v Sale predictions and rugby union tips: Sarries' pedigree and attacking style gives them vital edge

Where to watch the Premiership final

ITV & BT Sport 1, 3pm Saturday

Best bet for Saracens v Sale

Saracens -5

2pts Evs bet365, Hills

Saracens v Sale predictions

The top two teams in the Premiership's regular-season standings contest the final at Twickenham, but Saracens and Sale arrived at the summit by contrasting routes and have very different pedigrees that could prove key to the outcome.

Saracens have appeared in eight of the last 13 finals, winning five of them, and when you consider that two of their five absences were enforced by their huge points deduction and subsequent relegation, that's a remarkable record and a vast reserve of big-game experience.

Sale last appeared in the final in 2006 and this is only the second time they have made the playoffs since then. Head coach Alex Sanderson has built a solid team on a mixture of young homegrown and South African talent but this is new territory for them.

While Sarries showed plenty of their usual swagger to top the table and march into the final, Sale scrapped their way to Twickenham. They boast the best defence in the league, having shipped just 435 points over 20 games and 53 tries - 11 fewer than next-best Saracens.

Stout defence is so often the cornerstone for success in knockout rugby, but Sarries' all-court attacking game and their knack of peaking at the right time may put them in the driving seat for a convincing win.

Saracens lost four of their last seven games in the regular season as they rotated their squad and built towards the playoffs, and showed no ill effects as they inflicted a 38-15 defeat on Northampton in the semis.

Sale were 35-24 winners when the teams met in Salford in March but the visitors were missing their Six Nations internationals that day and could prove too strong back on a stage they know so well.

