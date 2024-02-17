Racing Post logo
Rugby Union tips

Ospreys v Ulster predictions and United Rugby Championship betting tips: Visitors to make their class count

Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Ospreys v Ulster in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday

Ulster's Iain Henderson of Ulster wins possession in a lineout
Ulster's Iain Henderson of Ulster wins possession in a lineoutCredit: Matt Impey

Where to watch Ospreys v Ulster

Viaplay Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Ulster -3
1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Image link

Ospreys v Ulster predictions

There’s just one game taking place in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday with the Ospreys hosting Ulster at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Such are the riches in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad at present that Iain Henderson, Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney and Tom Stewart have been named in the matchday squad for Ulster’s trip to South Wales.

After back-to-back wins in their last URC games against rivals Connacht and Leinster, Ulster should have too much firepower for an Ospreys side who could sorely miss Wales internationals George North, Owen Watkins, Adam Beard and Gareth Thomas.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Alex Jack

Published on 17 February 2024inRugby Union tips

Last updated 15:10, 17 February 2024

