Ospreys v Ulster predictions and United Rugby Championship betting tips: Visitors to make their class count

Where to watch Ospreys v Ulster

Viaplay Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Ulster -3

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Ospreys v Ulster predictions

There’s just one game taking place in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday with the Ospreys hosting Ulster at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Such are the riches in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad at present that Iain Henderson, Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney and Tom Stewart have been named in the matchday squad for Ulster’s trip to South Wales.

After back-to-back wins in their last URC games against rivals Connacht and Leinster, Ulster should have too much firepower for an Ospreys side who could sorely miss Wales internationals George North, Owen Watkins, Adam Beard and Gareth Thomas.

