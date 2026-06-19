Northampton Saints vs Exeter Chiefs: Premiership rugby union final predictions, betting tips and odds

Premiership Rugby final kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 20

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Twickenham

TV channel TNT Sports 1

Best bets for Northampton Saints vs Exeter Chiefs

Northampton -5

3pts 10-11 bet365

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Northampton Saints vs Exeter Chiefs predictions

Exeter Chiefs became just the second side in the last 11 seasons to win a Premiership semi-final away from home as they fought back from 26-10 down at the break to beat champions Bath 27-26.

Their opponents in the final are Northampton Saints, who topped the regular-season table after losing just three of their 18 matches and who won't need any reminding of Exeter's dogged fighting spirit.

The teams met in the opening round of the season at Franklin's Gardens, where the Saints sailed into a 33-7 half-time lead but, like Bath last weekend, couldn't get on the scoreboard after the interval and were pegged back to 33-33.

The teams met again in April when they were locked at 28-28 with two minutes to go at Sandy Park before Northampton fly-half Fin Smith crossed for the decisive try.

Northampton are six-point handicap favourites and they know first-hand how tight these end-of-season Twickenham showdowns have been, having last lifted the trophy in 2024 when they edged Bath 25-21.

None of the last seven Premiership finals has been decided by more than ten points, and although Northampton topped the scoring charts with a total of 104 tries in 18 matches, they come up against the best defence as Exeter conceded just 51.

That might make Exeter look a good bet with a start, and they have rewarded their handicap backers in 15 of 19 Premiership games this season including the semi-final and in all seven games where they were underdogs.

But Northampton may have just a little bit more in their favour for this encounter.

If it comes down to the cut and dash of Northampton's attack against Exeter's defence, a hot June afternoon on the wide expanses of Twickenham is more suited to the Saints, and after a tough fightback last week at Bath, Exeter may start to feel the strain.

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is back for the Chiefs, which is clearly a huge boost, but he underwent facial surgery less than three weeks ago and this is as tough a fixture as it gets to be thrown straight into.

Northampton have had an extra day to recover from their semi-final and name an unchanged starting line-up, although England scrum-half Alex Mitchell is among the replacements having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Both teams have named a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench and are clearly anticipating a hard-fought game.

But Northampton's attack has been a joy to watch all season and they look more likely to create the moments of magic that open the game up.

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