Northampton Saints vs Bristol Bears: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Northampton Saints vs Bristol Bears date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, May 15

Starts 7.45pm

Venue Franklin's Gardens

Competition Premiership

TV Live on TNT Sports 1

The Premiership returns with a bang on Friday night with arguably the pick of the week’s fixtures, as frontrunners Northampton Saints host playoff chasers Bristol Bears at Franklin’s Gardens.

Northampton Saints vs Bristol Bears betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Northampton Saints -11

1pt 10-11 bet365

Northampton Saints vs Bristol Bears preview

Northampton Saints looked a shadow of their normal selves in the East Midlands derby last weekend, as they suffered just their second defeat of the league campaign against rivals Leicester.

Shown three yellow cards at Welford Road, Saints went down 41-17 and boss Phil Dowson will be demanding a response from the Black, Green & Gold ahead of Bristol’s arrival.

Dowson has made six changes to his side, with Henry Pollock, Archie McParland and Tom Litchfield brought into the team to freshen things up and keep some more established players on their toes.

Saints face a fifth-placed Bears side who will be licking their wounds after a 41-26 defeat by Saracens at Ashton Gate last week.

While Pat Lam’s side, who have lost three of their last four away games in all competitions, have had the better of things against Northampton at home, they have tended to struggle at Franklin’s Gardens.

Saints have won three of their last four home games against Bristol and, determined to put smiles back on their supporters’ faces after that drubbing in Leicester, Northampton can win and cover the handicap against the Bears.

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