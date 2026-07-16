New Zealand vs Ireland: Nations Championship rugby union predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch

New Zealand vs Ireland

ITV1, 8.10am Saturday

Best bets

New Zealand -12

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Huge variety of markets and promotions with the Betfred app CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Join with promo code 'SUMMER50'

Join with promo code 'SUMMER50' Rewards scheme for existing customers New customers only. Register with SUMMER50. Deposit £10+ and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

New Zealand vs Ireland predictions

New Zealand are unbeaten in 52 games at Eden Park and they will put that stunning record on the line when they host Ireland in the Nations Championship on Saturday morning.

Having demolished Italy 47-17 last week, the All Blacks will be brimming with confidence ahead of this weekend’s clash at Eden Park, where the Kiwis have famously not lost a Test match since 1994.

Ireland’s 36-20 win over Japan in Australia last Saturday was a scoreline that flattered Andy Farrell’s side and they know they will need to put in a stronger performance if they are to stand a chance of causing an upset in Auckland.

The Irish have beaten New Zealand in the past, winning back-to-back games against the Kiwis in 2022.

However, the All Blacks have won their last three meetings with Ireland, including a 26-13 victory when they last crossed paths in November at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

With the Hurricanes pair of Cam Roigard and Ruben Love pulling the strings in the half-backs, New Zealand have the ability to attack from anywhere on the field.

Josh Moorby, Will Jordan and Damian McKenzie form a frightening back three and they will look to cause trouble out wide.

Closer to the breakdown, New Zealand will be eager to test the shoulders of Irish fly-half Sam Prendergast, whose defence has often been called into question.

The All Blacks look like they should have too much firepower and, backed by the Eden Park crowd, the Kiwis are fancied to cover the handicap in Auckland.

Read more:

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Joe Casey: England hit end of road after trying to park the bus against Argentina

"Messi was 50-1 at the start for the Ballon d'Or, we are now paying for that big mistake" – how the bookies have reacted to England vs Argentina

Dan Childs: Thomas Tuchel faces challenge to regain England fans' lost trust

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Huge variety of markets and promotions with the Betfred app CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Register (excl 05/04/25), deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.