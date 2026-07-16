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Rugby Union

New Zealand vs Ireland: Nations Championship rugby union predictions, betting tips and odds

Free rugby union betting tips and predictions for Saturday's rugby union international between New Zealand and Ireland at Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand were impressive 47-17 winners over Italy last week
New Zealand were impressive 47-17 winners over Italy last weekCredit: Getty Images

Where to watch 

New Zealand vs Ireland
ITV1, 8.10am Saturday

Best bets 

New Zealand -12
1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

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New Zealand vs Ireland predictions

New Zealand are unbeaten in 52 games at Eden Park and they will put that stunning record on the line when they host Ireland in the Nations Championship on Saturday morning. 

Having demolished Italy 47-17 last week, the All Blacks will be brimming with confidence ahead of this weekend’s clash at Eden Park, where the Kiwis have famously not lost a Test match since 1994.

Ireland’s 36-20 win over Japan in Australia last Saturday was a scoreline that flattered Andy Farrell’s side and they know they will need to put in a stronger performance if they are to stand a chance of causing an upset in Auckland.

The Irish have beaten New Zealand in the past, winning back-to-back games against the Kiwis in 2022.

However, the All Blacks have won their last three meetings with Ireland, including a 26-13 victory when they last crossed paths in November at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

With the Hurricanes pair of Cam Roigard and Ruben Love pulling the strings in the half-backs, New Zealand have the ability to attack from anywhere on the field.

Josh Moorby, Will Jordan and Damian McKenzie form a frightening back three and they will look to cause trouble out wide.

Closer to the breakdown, New Zealand will be eager to test the shoulders of Irish fly-half Sam Prendergast, whose defence has often been called into question.

The All Blacks look like they should have too much firepower and, backed by the Eden Park crowd, the Kiwis are fancied to cover the handicap in Auckland.

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