New Zealand v South Africa predictions and rugby union tips: All Blacks getting in the groove for World Cup bid

Sky Sports Mix, 7.30pm Friday

Best bet

New Zealand to win by one to 12 points

1pt 13-8, Coral, Ladbrokes

New Zealand v South Africa preview

After a year of poor results, unrest and uncertainty, New Zealand have turned things around in the build-up to September's Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks have quietly moved back to the top of the betting.

The Kiwis have recorded four victories from four this summer, including a 35-20 victory over world champions South Africa. And after ringing the changes in their most recent Test against Australia, New Zealand coach Ian Foster has picked pretty much a frontline side bar the injury-enforced absence of Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell in the pack.

The Springboks certainly aren't taking a backward step but they are still coping with injuries and have had to reshape their team following the news that fly-half Handre Pollard, a driving force behind their triumph at the 2019 World Cup, will miss the defence of their title.

Manie Libbok continues in the number ten shirt but his kicking was wayward in the Boks' 52-16 victory over Wales last week and he will need to be far more precise in what looks set to be a far closer encounter.

New Zealand won convincingly when the teams met this year but just two of the last ten encounters between the two have been decided by more than 12 points and that run includes a 16-16 draw.

We can expect this to be a physical clash, and the All Blacks look to have one eye on their opponents' robust forward-based game by naming six forwards on the bench, so it seems unlikely one team will run away with it.

Twickenham is the venue as the teams give themselves a taste of northern hemisphere conditions, and the last time the nations met at the home of English rugby was in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, which New Zealand won 20-18. It could be another close call but New Zealand are in a better place to claim a win.

