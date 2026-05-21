Montpellier vs Ulster: European Challenge Cup rugby union predictions, betting tips and odds

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Montpellier vs Ulster date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, May 22

Starts 8pm

Venue San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

Competition European Challenge Cup

TV Live on Premier Sports 1

Ulster were crowned champions of Europe in 1999 while Montpellier have won the Challenge Cup twice in the last decade and both teams are looking to add more silverware in Friday's Challenge Cup final in Bilbao.

The French side stormed their way through the competition with a 100 per cent record while Ulster faced a few more battles but arrive at the final with the best defensive record.

Montpellier vs Ulster betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Montpellier to win by one to 12 points

2pts 2-1 bet365

Montpellier vs Ulster preview

Montpellier have lifted the European Challenge Cup twice in the last ten years and can add another title to their collection with victory over Ulster on Friday night.

The French side are riding high in the Top 14 and go into the final on a run of just one defeat in their last 12 matches - a 45-29 at table-topping Toulouse at the end of March.

They've won at La Rochelle, Clermont, Bordeaux and Castres in that run, defying the stereotype of poor travelling French sides, and have plenty of big-game experience having won the Top 14 final in 2022.

Both teams topped their pools in the Challenge Cup - Montpellier with a full haul of four bonus-point wins while Ulster fell to a narrow defeat at Cardiff - and enjoyed home advantage all the way through the knockout stage.

But while Montpellier have combined their European campaign with a strong showing domestically, Ulster have fallen away in the United Rugby Championship and are without a win in their last four league matches.

That of course gives them the opportunity to focus on this final, but they are just one place and two points outside the URC playoff places and know there is still work to be done.

Unlike French highflyers Bordeaux and Toulouse, Montpellier don't have a host of star names in their line-up and their progress has been workmanlike but supremely effective.

They picked up a try bonus point in every pool match but never piled on huge scores at that stage. Their biggest win was a 31-7 win over Zebre while their other three victories all came by fewer than 12 points, and they battled their way past Dragons 18-12 in the semi-final.

Ulster are another efficient side and boast the best defence in the tournament, conceding just 55 points and eight tries in their four pool matches.

This looks set to be another hard-fought battle but Montpellier are the form team with a strong winning streak and can edge their way to victory.

Montpellier vs Ulster betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Montpellier vs Ulster in the European Challenge Cup. Here are the latest odds for Friday's match.

Market Odds Montpellier 1-3 Ulster 23-10 Draw 20-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

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FAQs for Montpellier vs Ulster

When is Montpellier vs Ulster in the European Challenge Cup?

Kick-off is at 8pm on Friday, May 22.

Where is Montpellier vs Ulster being played?

San Mames Stadium in Bilbao is the venue.

What is the match betting for Montpellier vs Ulster?

Montpellier are 1-3 favourites with Paddy Power while Ulster are 23-10 and the draw is 20-1. The handicap is set at seven points.

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