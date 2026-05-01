Leinster vs Toulon: European Rugby Champions Cup predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Leinster vs Toulon date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, May 2

Starts 3pm

Venue Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Competition European Rugby Champions Cup

TV Live on Premier Sports 1

Leinster are in the last four of the European Champions Cup for the sixth season in a row and are strong favourites to see off Toulon in Dublin on Saturday.

The French side were three-time winners in the mid-2010s and beat Leinster four times in that spell, but they have been away from the very top table for some years.

Leinster vs Toulon betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Leinster to win by one to 12 points

1pt 21-10 bet365

Leinster vs Toulon predictions

Toulon stunned URC highflyers Glasgow in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup – but they will need to dig even deeper to get past Leinster in the semis.

The French visitors ruled Europe for three successive seasons just over a decade ago, but this is their first visit to the last four since then and their success in Europe contrasts with a fairly middling domestic campaign.

Toulon are eighth in the Top 14 standings with just eight wins from 20 games, and only two of those victories have come on the road including last weekend's success at bottom side Montauban.

Still, they arrive in Dublin on a run of four wins and may eye a couple of opportunities to take the fight to Leinster.

The hosts as always boast a big international presence in their line-up, but Ireland and Lions prop Tadhg Furlong is injured while Andrew Porter has only just returned from a spell on the sidelines on the other side of the front row.

A physical Toulon pack, featuring England internationals Kyle Sinckler and Dave Ribbans alongside France stalwarts Jean-Baptiste Gros and Charles Ollivon, will fancy their chances of holding their own at the set-piece, and a forecast of thundery showers means we may not see Leinster at their fluent, attacking best.

Toulon have shipped an average of 33 points per game in the Top 14, the third-worst defensive record in the division, and Leinster do have a history of some ruthless performances at this stage, posting totals of 43, 49, 34, 52 and 62 points in their last five knockout games.

But if Toulon can find some parity up front and the conditions take some of the sting out of Leinster's attack, they can keep a lid on the game and their dangerous backline should create chances.

It may not be enough to silence the passionate Dublin crowd, but Leinster may find they have to work for victory.

Leinster vs Toulon betting odds

Sign up to Betfair to bet on Leinster vs Toulon in the European Champions Cup. Here are the latest prices for Saturday's semi-final:

80 minutes Odds Leinster 2-9 Toulon 7-2 Draw 25-1

Handicap Odds Leinster -10

10-11 Toulon +10 10-11

Odds correct at time of publication.

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FAQs

When is Leinster vs Toulon?

Leinster host Toulon in the semi-finals of this season's European Champions Cup on Saturday, May 2. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm BST.

Where is Leinster vs Toulon being played?

Leinster and Toulon will meet at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What is the match betting for Leinster vs Toulon?

Leinster are 1-4 favourites while Toulon are 3-1 shots. The draw is 25-1 and the handicap line has been set at ten points.

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