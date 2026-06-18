Leinster vs Bulls URC Grand Final rugby union predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch

Leinster v Bulls

Premier Sports 1, 7.30pm Friday

Best bet

Leinster -5.5

1pt 10-11 bet365

Predictions

The iconic Croke Park will set the stage as Leinster take on the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship Grand Final on Friday night.

Leinster might not be at their more familiar home of the Aviva Stadium but they will still be backed by a hefty following.

Leo Cullen’s Leinster will have fond memories of the venue, having beaten the Bulls 32-7 in last season’s URC Grand Final.

The Bulls have managed to reach the decider on three previous occasions but the Pretoria outfit are yet to win the showpiece event.

Blessed with a side packed with South African internationals, Friday’s game will have the feeling of a Test match against a Leinster outfit brimming with Ireland stars.

On a nine-game winning streak at home, Leinster are formidable in Dublin and it’s hard to see the Bulls causing an upset against the Irish province.

Leinster have managed to win their last two games in Dublin against the Bulls by a margin of 25 or more points, which does not bode well for the visitors.

A winning margin of that size seems unlikely on Friday and Leinster will need a strong performance from fly-half Sam Prendergast.

However, with such an impressive record in Dublin and against a Bulls side who only just scraped away wins over the Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors in their last two games on the road, Leinster are backed to win and cover the handicap in this exciting clash.

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