Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles: Champions Cup betting tips, predictions, team news and odds

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Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, May 23

Starts 2.45pm

Venue San Mames, Bilbao

Competition Champions Cup

TV Premier Sports

Holders Bordeaux battle it out with four-time winners Leinster in Saturday's final of the 2025-26 Champions Cup in Bilbao.

Last year, L'UBB beat Northampton 28-20 to hoist the trophy for the first time, while Leinster have lost four finals since last conquering Europe in 2018.

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Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Bordeaux-Begles to win by one to 12 points

1pt 21-10 bet365



Ben Tameifuna to score a try

1pt 9-2 bet365, Hills

Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles preview

Will it be fifth-time lucky for Leinster? Or can Bordeaux retain their Champions Cup crown?

Last year, L'UBB beat Northampton 28-20 in Cardiff to conquer Europe for the first time.

Leinster have won this tournament on four occasions, the second-most behind Toulouse, yet their defeats hurt the most.

Since defeating Racing 92 in 2018, they have lost four finals, to Saracens in 2019 and then three in a row from 2022 to 2024, twice to La Rochelle and then in extra-time to Toulouse.

With a handful of the team who beat Racing in Bilbao in 2018 remaining, Leo Cullen will be looking to use those fond memories when his side returns to San Mames.

Leinster's problem in recent years have been that they have been far better than most of the opposition, only to appear undercooked when it matters, including in last season's semi-final defeat to Northampton.

Things feel different this time around, with All Black signing Rieko Ioane failing to match compatriot Jordie Barrett's impact and Harry Byrne, loaned to Bristol in December 2024, becoming first-choice fly-half ahead of the talented yet defensively suspect Sam Prendergast.

Byrne was erratic in that 29-25 semi-final win over Toulon, a display at odds with his steady image and he needs a big game in Bilbao.

While the Irish side rely on structure, Bordeaux bully teams up front and blow them away out wide.

There's little doubt they received the rub of the green in their 38-26 semi-final win over Bath, but few argued that they deserved the victory.

While the Byrne-Prendergast debate will rumble on, L'UBB's fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is untouchable, floating around the backfield and deciding when to play. Yet it is scrum-half and captain Maxime Luxu who runs the show.

The 33-year-old has had a long road to the top, but on current form is arguably the best number nine in the world, outplaying compatriot Antoine Dupont in his side's 30-15 quarter-final win over Toulouse.

Bordeaux also have the luxury of introducing pure power off the bench, most notably giant prop Ben Tameifuna, a tryscorer as a replacement in all three knockout ties this term.

That extra power is where the holders can win this game. The last six Champions Cup finals have been separated by eight points or fewer after 80 minutes and a similar success to last year is predicted.

Key stats for Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles

♦ Leinster have won four Champions Cups, but have lost their last four finals

♦ The last six Champions Cup finals have been separated by eight points or fewer after 80 minutes

♦ Leinster and Bordeaux have each won their last three games

♦ Bordeaux prop Ben Tameifuna has scored tries off the bench in Bordeaux's three knockout-round wins this season

Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles team news and predicted line-ups

Leinster

Tommy O'Brien has been passed fit to start on the right wing. Thomas Clarkson is named at tighthead prop, with Tadhg Furlong on the bench.



Starting line-up: 15 Hugo Keenan; 14 Tommy O'Brien, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Rieko Ioane; 10 Harry Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Thomas Clarkson; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Diarmuid Mangan, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Jamie Osborne.

Bordeaux-Begles

Louis Bielle-Biarrey has recovered from a knock to take his place on the left wing. Jefferson Poirot starts after missing the semi-final win over Bath due to suspension.



Starting line-up: 15 Salesi Rayasi, 14 Pablo Uberti, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu; 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Maxime Lamothe, 3 Carlu Sadie; 4 Boris Palu, 5 Adam Coleman; 6 Pierre Bochaton, 7 Cameron Woki, 8 Marko Gazzotti.

Replacements: 16 Gaetan Barlot, 17 Ugo Boniface, 18 Ben Tameifuna, 19 Lachie Swinton, 20 Temo Matiu, 21 Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, 22 Arthur Retiere, 23 Hugo Reus

Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Leinster vs Bordeaux in the Champions Cup. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Leinster 15-8 Bordeaux-Begles 4-9 Draw 22-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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FAQs for Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles

When is Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup?

Kick-off is at 2.45pm on Saturday, May 23.

Where is Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles being played?

The San Mames in Bilbao hosts the final.

What is the match betting for Leinster vs Bordeaux-Begles ?

Bordeaux are 4-9 favourites, while Leinster are 15-8, with the tie 22-1.

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