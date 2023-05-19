Leinster v La Rochelle predictions and rugby union tips: Powerful French pack can push Leinster all the way

Where to watch Leinster v La Rochelle

BT Sport 2, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

La Rochelle +9

2pts 10-11 Hills

Tawera Kerr-Barlow to score a try

1pt 9-2 bet365

Leinster v La Rochelle preview

Leinster and La Rochelle meet in the European Champions Cup final for the second year running, but it's another case of deja vu that will be causing most concern to favourites Leinster.

Having dominated the United Rugby Championship last season and cruised through to the Champions Cup final, Leinster were left with nothing to show for their efforts. They went down 24-21 to La Rochelle in the European final and the following week were stunned by the Stormers in the URC semis.

Lightning has already struck twice for Leinster after they were pipped by Munster in the URC semi-finals again last week - they finished the regular season 11 points clear at the top having lost just one match.

La Rochelle have won both meetings between these sides - they also met at the semi-final stage in 2020-21 when the French outfit won 32-23 at home - yet even with so many demons lurking at the back of Leinster minds, they are still 1-3 favourites for Saturday's Champions Cup final.

Home advantage in Dublin plays a big part in that assessment, and Leinster are now fully focused on this one contest while La Rochelle still have the Top 14 playoffs ahead of them. And Leinster rested some of their internationals for last week's Munster clash, although fly-half Johnny Sexton is ruled out for the season.

Leinster's progress to the final has been smoother than that of the defending champions. Both teams have a 100 per cent record but the Irish province racked up 310 points and 43 tries to Les Corsaires' 220 and 28, and have rarely been troubled, whereas La Rochelle were pushed hard in the pool stage at home by Ulster, who were beaten 7-3 thanks to a late try, and by Gloucester in the knockout stage.

But La Rochelle looked at their absolute best in a 47-28 semi-final demolition of Exeter, who had no answer to the power of the French pack and were on the back foot throughout.

Leinster thrive on possession and will need to match La Rochelle up front if they are become European champions again. But their key advantage could be the speed at which they work, and if they can keep turning the visitors' forwards and force them to stay on the move, they could tire their opponents and force gaps.

The speed at which Leinster recycle and build from ruck to ruck makes them the one team with probably the most chance of getting round La Rochelle, but it will require perfect execution and Munster showed last week that it is possible to starve Leinster of ball to stay in the game.

It could prove to be Leinster's day but a comfortable win looks unlikely against such a powerful and efficient machine as the La Rochelle pack, so a nine-point handicap start looks generous.

It may also be a game of few tries but one player who stands out in the tryscorer markets is La Rochelle's Kiwi fly-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

The former All Black is blessed to have such powerful forwards in front of him who can set him up in dangerous positions, and he is second in the Champions Cup tryscoring charts this season with five. All of those have come in the knockout stage, with a brace in the quarter and semi-finals, so the 9-2 about him crossing again in the final looks big.

