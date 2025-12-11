Leicester vs Leinster: European Rugby Champions Cup predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Leicester vs Leinster date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, December 12

Starts 8pm

Venue Welford Road, Leicester

Competition European Rugby Champions Cup

TV Live on TNT Sports 1

Leicester and Leinster are European rugby stalwarts and they clash at Welford Road in the second round of pool-stage action in the European Champions Cup.

While Leinster, among the tournament favourites, opened with a comfortable home win over Harlequins last week, Leicester sent a weakened team to France and lost to La Rochelle so are looking for their first points.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Guarantee that Tote Win prices at least match industry Starting Price CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org

Leicester vs Leinster betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Leinster to win by one to 12 points

1pts 15-8 bet365

Leicester vs Leinster preview

Leicester and Leinster have big European pedigrees but the balance of power is tilted in one direction at the moment. The pair have met 15 times in European competition but just four of those matches have come in the last 14 years and the Irish side have won the lot by a combined scoreline of 141-70.

Leinster won their first European title in 2009, narrowly beating Leicester at Murrayfield, and since then they have appeared in seven more finals, winning three of them. The Tigers have yet to reach another final.

The last meeting between the two was a quarter-final in 2022 at Welford Road which Leinster won 23-14, and bookmakers expect a pretty similar outcome, setting a handicap of around 12 points.

The Tigers surprised a few by leaving out so many of their frontline internationals for last week's opening match away to La Rochelle but the thinking may have been to ensure they are as strong as possible for this home clash. Freddie Steward, Joe Heyes and Tommy Reffell are among those returning to the starting line-up.

For Leinster rotation almost never comes into it in Europe and the Irish side are, as ever, packed with internationals. However, it was far from plain sailing for them last week as a depleted Harlequins side went toe to toe with them for an hour and a stronger Leicester outfit, with their fans behind them, ought to make their visitors work too.

A powerful pack plus dangerous back three of Steward, Ollie-Hassell Collins and Adam Radwan should help put enough points on the board to keep the scores reasonably close.

Leicester vs Leinster betting odds

Sign up with Tote to bet on Leicester vs Leinster in the European Champions Cup. Here are the latest odds for Friday's showdown at Welford Road.

Market Best odds Leicester 5-1 Leinster 2-9 Draw 25-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Guarantee that Tote Win prices at least match industry Starting Price CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org

Read more:

Paddy Power World Darts Championship predictions: Can anyone stop Luke Littler?

West Brom vs Sheffield United predictions: Buoyant Blades can cut Albion down to size

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

FAQs

When is Leicester vs Leinster?

The Eurooean Champions Cup clash between Leicester and Leinster kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday, December 12.

Where is Leicester vs Leinster being played?

Leicester will host Leinster in the European Champions Cup at their home, Welford Road.

What is the match betting for Leicester vs Leinster?

Visitors Leinster are 2-9 favourites while Leicester are 5-1 shots. The handicap is set at 12 points.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.