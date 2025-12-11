Racing Post logo
Rugby Union

Leicester vs Leinster: European Rugby Champions Cup predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Leicester face Leinster in the European Rugby Champions Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Friday's match at Welford Road

Leinster and Leicester last met in the round of 16 in 2024
Leinster and Leicester last met in the round of 16 in 2024Credit: Getty Images

Leicester vs Leinster date, start time & TV info 

Date Friday, December 12
Starts 8pm
Venue Welford Road, Leicester
Competition European Rugby Champions Cup
TV Live on TNT Sports 1

Leicester and Leinster are European rugby stalwarts and they clash at Welford Road in the second round of pool-stage action in the European Champions Cup.

While Leinster, among the tournament favourites, opened with a comfortable home win over Harlequins last week, Leicester sent a weakened team to France and lost to La Rochelle so are looking for their first points.

Leicester vs Leinster betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Leinster to win by one to 12 points
1pts 15-8 bet365

Leicester vs Leinster preview 

Leicester and Leinster have big European pedigrees but the balance of power is tilted in one direction at the moment. The pair have met 15 times in European competition but just four of those matches have come in the last 14 years and the Irish side have won the lot by a combined scoreline of 141-70.

Leinster won their first European title in 2009, narrowly beating Leicester at Murrayfield, and since then they have appeared in seven more finals, winning three of them. The Tigers have yet to reach another final.

The last meeting between the two was a quarter-final in 2022 at Welford Road which Leinster won 23-14, and bookmakers expect a pretty similar outcome, setting a handicap of around 12 points.

The Tigers surprised a few by leaving out so many of their frontline internationals for last week's opening match away to La Rochelle but the thinking may have been to ensure they are as strong as possible for this home clash. Freddie Steward,  Joe Heyes and Tommy Reffell are among those returning to the starting line-up.

For Leinster rotation almost never comes into it in Europe and the Irish side are, as ever, packed with internationals. However, it was far from plain sailing for them last week as a depleted Harlequins side went toe to toe with them for an hour and a stronger Leicester outfit, with their fans behind them, ought to make their visitors work too.

A powerful pack plus dangerous back three of Steward, Ollie-Hassell Collins and Adam Radwan should help put enough points on the board to keep the scores reasonably close.

Leicester vs Leinster betting odds

Sign up with Tote to bet on Leicester vs Leinster in the European Champions Cup. Here are the latest odds for Friday's showdown at Welford Road.

MarketBest odds
Leicester5-1
Leinster2-9
Draw25-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more:

Paddy Power World Darts Championship predictions: Can anyone stop Luke Littler? 

West Brom vs Sheffield United predictions: Buoyant Blades can cut Albion down to size 

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton  

FAQs

When is Leicester vs Leinster?

The Eurooean Champions Cup clash between Leicester and Leinster kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday, December 12.

Where is Leicester vs Leinster being played?

Leicester will host Leinster in the European Champions Cup at their home, Welford Road.

What is the match betting for Leicester vs Leinster?

Visitors Leinster are 2-9 favourites while Leicester are 5-1 shots. The handicap is set at 12 points.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inRugby Union

Last updated

