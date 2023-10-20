Leicester v Sale predictions and rugby union tips: Sharks can show more bite

Where to watch Leicester v Sale

TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Best bet

Sale +3

1pt Evs bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leicester v Shark predictions

There's an early rematch of one of last season’s Premiership semi-finals as Leicester host Sale hoping for revenge following their 21-13 defeat at the AJ Bell Stadium in May.

The Tigers made a poor start to the new campaign, suffering a 25-14 defeat at Bristol in round one, and they have a new half-back pairing for this match as Ton Whiteley and Jamie Shillcock, who both came off the bench at Ashton Gate, are handed starts.

Sale look to have a more settled and experienced side, with Gus Warr and Robert du Preez at nine and ten.

Leicester may need more time to find some cohesion in attack while the visiting Sharks look up to holding their own up front.

Sale won all three meetings with the Tigers last season, claiming a 26-16 success at Welford Road early in the campaign, and they look worth backing with a small handicap start.

It’s the opening day of the United Rugby Championship season and champions Munster kick off with a home clash against South African outfit the Sharks.

Just five Munster players who started the final in May are in today’s line-up as both teams are hit by World Cup absentees. The Sharks are given a 13-point handicap start.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.