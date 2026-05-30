Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 31

Starts 3.30pm

Venue Welford Road, Leicester

Competition Premiership

TV Live on TNT Sports 2

Two of the Premiership's top teams face each other on Sunday when Leicester Tigers host Exeter Chiefs at Welford Road.

Both are on track for a top-four finish but last season's runners-up Leicester have extra motivation as they could leapfrog Bath, who lost to Bristol on Friday, in the standings.

Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Leicester Tigers -8

1pt 10-11 Hills

Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs preview

Leicester Tigers can move into the top two of the Gallagher Premiership when they host Exeter Chiefs at Welford Road on Sunday.

After big wins over rivals Northampton Saints and Sale Sharks this month, the Tigers have moved up the standings and have a chance to move above Bath into second spot.

Finishing there would secure a home semi-final and Bath’s surprising defeat at Bristol Bears on Friday has given the Tigers added impetus.

Exeter also have plenty to play for, as they are just one and two points ahead of Exeter and Bristol and can't afford to slip up.

Playing Sarries in their final regular-season fixture at Sandy Park, Exeter will need at least one win in their remaining two matches to clinch a playoff spot.

However, it looks unlikely that victory for the Chiefs will come on Sunday, with Leicester a formidable force on their own patch.

Unbeaten at home in the league in 2025-26, the Tigers have restored Welford Road’s reputation as a formidable place to visit.

Full-back Freddie Steward and fly-half James O’Connor won't play, so Leicester youngsters George Pearson and Charlie Titcombe will start the match.

With experienced heads surrounding them in the backline and a powerful pack in front, Pearson and Titcombe can focus on nailing the basics.

Leicester won their last home meeting with Exeter 28-15 in the Prem and a similar scoreline, with the Tigers covering the -8 handicap, appeals.

Read more:

French Open day eight predictions, acca tips and odds: Reliable Rublev ready to master Mensik

Sunday's international friendly predictions, betting odds and tips: Senegal set for Charlotte success

FAQs for Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs

When is Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership?

Kick-off is at 3.30pm on Sunday, May 31

Where is Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs being played?

Welford Road in Leicester is the venue

What is the match betting for Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs?

Leicester are 3-10 favourites while Exeter are 13-5 and the draw 25-1. The handicap is set at around eight points

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.1