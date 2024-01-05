Leicester Tigers v Saracens predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Tigers in good shape for key win

Where to watch Leicester Tigers v Saracens

TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Best bet

Leicester Tigers to win by one to 12 points

1pt 6-4 bet365

Leicester Tigers v Saracens predictions

Both Leicester and Saracens have big dates coming up in France next week but the Tigers look to be heading into the European break with more composure and continuity and they can claim a confidence-boosting win at Welford Road.

The Tigers take on European Champions Cup holders La Rochelle, but they head there with a 100 per cent record in their pool while their French opponents have lost their opening two fixtures.

Saracens have one win from two in Europe and are in a more delicate position as they take on Bordeaux, who have taken maximum points from their opening two games to sit top of Pool A.

Sarries also suffered back-to-back Premiership defeats in December before bouncing back with a big win over Newcastle, although even that was far from plain sailing against the team lying bottom of the table.

Head coach Mark McCall made wholesale changes to his line-up for last week's clash with the Falcons, and although England internationals Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje are among those returning, other big names are still on the sidelines.

After beating Bath at home last weekend, a fourth win in their last five fixtures, Leicester have named an unchanged starting line-up for this clash and they are also boosted by the return of England scrum-half Ben Youngs from injury to take his place on the bench.

The Tigers have won this fixture in the last two seasons - by six points and one point - while Sarries' last three Premiership defeats have all been by single-figure margins so it looks unlikely there will be much in it, but the Tigers can claim victory.

