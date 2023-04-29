La Rochelle v Exeter predictions and rugby union tips: La Rochelle primed to power to another final

Where to watch La Rochelle v Exeter

La Rochelle v Exeter preview

Premiership leaders and three-time European champions Saracens had no answer to the physicality and power of Champions Cup holders La Rochelle in the quarter-final, and now it's left to travel-sick Exeter to try to deny Les Corsaires a third consecutive final appearance.

Sarries were given a seven-point handicap start for their trip to the Stade Marcel-Deflandre but were trailing 21-3 on the hour mark before going down 24-10.

Even a side with the presence up front that Saracens boast were second-best to a La Rochelle pack featuring powerhouse prop Uini Atonio and the towering Will Skelton, while flanker Levani Botia was everywhere at the breakdown.

Exeter have made a similar name for themselves thanks to their dominant pack, but this is one of the biggest tests they will face in a season when they have failed to hit their previous heights, especially on the road.

The Chiefs sit sixth in the Premiership table and have missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season, while they are bracing themselves for a summer upheaval with a host of key names on the move.

They have won just one of nine away league matches this term, losing their last seven, and their last four road defeats have been by 32, 35, 17 and 43 points.

A 42-17 victory over the Stormers in the last round certainly caught the eye but that was a home success for Exeter and this looks far tougher.

La Rochelle have won their last eight matches in all competitions, and although they were pushed hard by Gloucester in the round of 16, when a late try sealed a 29-26 victory, they have won three home games since by a double-figure margin and can do so again.

