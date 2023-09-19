Rugby World Cup - Italy v Uruguay predictions and rugby union tips: intriguing clash could turn scrappy

Where to watch Italy v Uruguay

ITV4, 4.45pm Wednesday

Italy v Uruguay predictions

Italy and Uruguay caught the eye in their opening matches at the Rugby World Cup, setting up an intriguing tie in Nice on Wednesday.

Uruguay put in a strong, battling performance against France, losing by a more than respectable 27-10 scoreline, while Italy ran in seven tries in a 52-8 rout of Namibia.

The Azzurri have made just four changes to their side and clearly aren't treating this as a formality, but they have matches against New Zealand and France to come. Los Teros, meanwhile, must sense a chance of victory but also face a poor Namibia side next week, when they have an even bigger chance of success.

Italy must feel they have everything to lose and nothing to gain, but the best bet could be that this turns into a tight battle with few risks taken, and that points are scarce as a result.

These nations last met two years ago, when Italy were 17-10 winners, and both sides retain many players who lined up in that clash.

The Azzurri have found a tryscoring edge, and the decision to move Tommaso Allan from full-back to fly-half and Paolo Garbisi to inside centre gives them two playmakers, while Ange Capuozzo moves to 15 and Monty Ioane continues on the wing in a dangerous back three.

Uruguay's great strength against France, though, was the way they attacked the breakdown, frustrating the French and turning the game into a stop-start contest.

Les Bleus gave up 15 penalties in that match, and Uruguay 16, and with rain forecast on Wednesday too, this could become a scrappy game. Italy will be happy with any win and while Uruguay fought hard against France, they scored 12 points while at the last two World Cups in their five meetings with tier-one teams they have posted totals of 13, ten, three, three and nine points.

