Harlequins v Exeter predictions and rugby union tips: Sunday's Premiership & URC action

Where to watch Harlequins v Exeter

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Exeter +5

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Exeter v Harlequins predictions

Two teams who caught the eye in round one of the Premiership meet at the Stoop as Exeter visit to take on Harlequins.

Quins felt hard done by after last week's defeat at Gloucester when what looked set to be a decisive try was ruled out and then they were pipped in the final minute.

But they were outscored four tries to three, all four of Gloucester's tries coming from their forwards, and the hosts could face another onslaught from a solid Exeter outfit.

Exeter made the biggest splash of the opening weekend as they ran in 11 tries to run up an astonishing 65-10 victory over Saracens.

Sarries looked disorganised and were clearly missing a host of big names, but the Chiefs certainly made a statement and are tempting with a five-point start on the road.

Quins were convincing 40-5 winners over Exeter in their Big Game at Twickenham in March, when fly-half Marcus Smith ran the show. But this looks set to be closer and Chiefs must be in with a chance after their performance last week.

There's also Sunday action in the first round of the United Rugby Championship. The Bulls are 19-point favourites at home to the Scarlets (Viaplay Sports 2, 2pm), while Glasgow are given a four-point start at home to title favourites Leinster (Viaplay Sports 1, 4pm).

