Gloucester v Leicester predictions and rugby union tips: Home comforts to help Cherry and Whites to deliver

Where to watch Gloucester v Leicester

BT Sport 1, 1pm Sunday

Best bet

Gloucester -1

1pt 10-11 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Gloucester v Leicester predictions

Four defeats from their last six matches have hindered Gloucester’s Premiership playoff ambitions but they are expected to raise their game for a crunch meeting with champions Leicester.

The Tigers have bounded up the table following three straight wins but bookmakers have priced them as marginal underdogs at Kingsholm, largely due to the strength of Gloucester’s home form this season.

The Cherry & Whites have won five of their seven league outings on their own patch, giving up the fewest points in the division in the process, and director of rugby George Skivington hasn't shied away from the importance of this game.

Victory on Sunday could be massive in the context of Gloucester’s season and their need for a win should show on the field.

