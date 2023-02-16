Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby Union tips

Gloucester v Harlequins predictions and rugby union tips: Cherry & Whites the pick to extend Quins' losing run

Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Gloucester v Harlequins in the Premiership on Friday

Harlequins were narrow winners over Gloucester at the Stoop in November
Harlequins were narrow winners over Gloucester at the Stoop in November

Where to watch

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Gloucester to win by one to 12 points
1pt 8-5 bet365

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Match preview 

Gloucester and Harlequins find themselves being edged out of the top four after poor runs, level on 32 points in fifth and sixth, just one point below the playoff positions, as they prepare to face off at Kingsholm on Friday.

Quins are on a run of four consecutive defeats since Christmas, while Gloucester have won just two of their last eight. Both of those victories have come at home, however, and their last three defeats have been against champions Leicester, runaway leaders Saracens and third-placed Exeter. With home advantage against a Harlequins side missing a few international players, Gloucester are chalked up as five-point favourites.

Neither side have lost a large number of players, but it's quality rather than quantity that Quins are missing with fly-half Marcus Smith and powerful number eight Alex Dombrandt unavailable. Tommaso Allen starts at ten having played every minute of Italy's two Six Nations matches.

Gloucester have Jonny May available to start on the wing after he was left out of England's squad, as well as Scotland's Chris Harris in midfield, while speedy winger Louis Rees-Zammit is on the bench and sure to get a good run-out as he looks to prove his fitness for a return to the Wales squad.

Up front, the packs look powerful and well matched and this is likely to be a close-fought game. Both teams have played 13 Premiership games this season and in each case ten of those have been settled by no more than 12 points. Gloucester lost 21-12 when the teams met at the Stoop in November but they can reverse that form with a narrow home win.

Also in the Premiership on Friday, Bristol are eight-point favourites at home to Newcastle. In the United Rugby Championship, Glasgow Warriors are narrow favourites at home to Ulster, while Munster are asked to give up 18 handicap points at home to Ospreys.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Graham WoodsRacing Post Sport
Published on 16 February 2023Last updated 16:39, 16 February 2023
icon
more inRugby Union tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inRugby Union tips