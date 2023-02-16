Gloucester v Harlequins predictions and rugby union tips: Cherry & Whites the pick to extend Quins' losing run

Where to watch

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Gloucester to win by one to 12 points

1pt 8-5 bet365

Match preview

Gloucester and Harlequins find themselves being edged out of the top four after poor runs, level on 32 points in fifth and sixth, just one point below the playoff positions, as they prepare to face off at Kingsholm on Friday.

Quins are on a run of four consecutive defeats since Christmas, while Gloucester have won just two of their last eight. Both of those victories have come at home, however, and their last three defeats have been against champions Leicester, runaway leaders Saracens and third-placed Exeter. With home advantage against a Harlequins side missing a few international players, Gloucester are chalked up as five-point favourites.

Neither side have lost a large number of players, but it's quality rather than quantity that Quins are missing with fly-half Marcus Smith and powerful number eight Alex Dombrandt unavailable. Tommaso Allen starts at ten having played every minute of Italy's two Six Nations matches.

Gloucester have Jonny May available to start on the wing after he was left out of England's squad, as well as Scotland's Chris Harris in midfield, while speedy winger Louis Rees-Zammit is on the bench and sure to get a good run-out as he looks to prove his fitness for a return to the Wales squad.

Up front, the packs look powerful and well matched and this is likely to be a close-fought game. Both teams have played 13 Premiership games this season and in each case ten of those have been settled by no more than 12 points. Gloucester lost 21-12 when the teams met at the Stoop in November but they can reverse that form with a narrow home win.

Also in the Premiership on Friday, Bristol are eight-point favourites at home to Newcastle. In the United Rugby Championship, Glasgow Warriors are narrow favourites at home to Ulster, while Munster are asked to give up 18 handicap points at home to Ospreys.

