Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:15 FakenhamHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:15 FakenhamHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby Union tips

Gloucester v Exeter predictions and Premiership Cup tips: Gloucester ready to claim place in final

Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Gloucester v Exeter at Kingsholm in the Premiership Cup on Saturday

Exeter were narrow winners when the teams met in November
Exeter were narrow winners when the teams met in NovemberCredit: Bob Bradford - CameraSport

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Tote logoBetfair logoBet365 logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logoCoral logoSkybet logo
Williamhill logoBetfair logoLadbrokes logoSkybet logoPaddypower logoCoral logoBet365 logo
Chevron down

Where to watch Gloucester v Exeter

TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Best bet

Exeter
1pt 21-10 bet365

Image link

Gloucester v Exeter predictions

The group stage of the Premiership Cup seems an age ago given we've had a World Cup final and the start of the Six Nations since. But in September and October Gloucester and Exeter topped their groups and are now looking to book a place in the final.

Hosts Gloucester are six-point favourites but although they snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over Sale last time out, they still lie second-bottom and look a short price against a strong Exeter line-up.

The Cherry & Whites' previous home game was a two-point defeat to highflying Northampton so they are starting to put up more of a fight at home, while Exeter have won two of six away matches in the Premiership, at Newcastle and Bristol, both of whom are in the bottom three.

Both packs look strong for this encounter so it could be hard-fought up front and it may come down to which team take their chances, but at a shade over 2-1 the Chiefs look a big price to prevail.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Graham WoodsRacing Post Sport

Published on 16 February 2024inRugby Union tips

Last updated 16:06, 16 February 2024

iconCopy
more inRugby Union tips
more inBetting offers
more inRugby Union tips
more inBetting offers