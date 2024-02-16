Gloucester v Exeter predictions and Premiership Cup tips: Gloucester ready to claim place in final

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Gloucester v Exeter

TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Best bet

Exeter

1pt 21-10 bet365

Gloucester v Exeter predictions

The group stage of the Premiership Cup seems an age ago given we've had a World Cup final and the start of the Six Nations since. But in September and October Gloucester and Exeter topped their groups and are now looking to book a place in the final.

Hosts Gloucester are six-point favourites but although they snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over Sale last time out, they still lie second-bottom and look a short price against a strong Exeter line-up.

The Cherry & Whites' previous home game was a two-point defeat to highflying Northampton so they are starting to put up more of a fight at home, while Exeter have won two of six away matches in the Premiership, at Newcastle and Bristol, both of whom are in the bottom three.

Both packs look strong for this encounter so it could be hard-fought up front and it may come down to which team take their chances, but at a shade over 2-1 the Chiefs look a big price to prevail.

