Glasgow Warriors v Toulon predictions and rugby union tips: Attack-minded finalists could put on a show

BT Sport 1, 8pm Friday

Over 51.5 points

2pts 11-10 Boyles

Glasgow Warriors v Toulon preview

Glasgow Warriors have the chance to make history by becoming the first Scottish team to collect European silverware when they face Toulon in the final of the Challenge Cup.

The Warriors had never progressed beyond the quarter-final of a continental competition previously but have enjoyed an excellent second half of the season, and their reward is a showdown with a star-studded French outfit at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

It’s a golden opportunity for an attack-minded Glasgow team packed full of Scotland internationals that has averaged over 35 points per game in the Challenge Cup this term.

Franco Smith’s men have won 16 of their last 19 games and while they did suffer a disappointing home loss to Munster in the United Rugby Championship playoff quarter-final last time out, their high-risk, high-reward approach makes them lively underdogs.

The midfield ‘Huwipulotu’ combo of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones have proved themselves capable of breaking the lines at international as well as domestic levels, while they have some good options to bring off the bench in Richie Gray, Rory Darge and Ali Price.

Glasgow have form on their side, but it’s tough to ignore Toulon’s collection of household names with Dan Biggar, Sergio Parisse, Charles Ollivon and Cheslin Koble all in the starting line-up.

Bookmakers make them six-point favourites to be the fourth French Challenge Cup winners in the last five years. However, a similarly glitzy Toulon side were turned over as six-point favourites by Lyon in last year’s Challenge Cup final, making it four defeats in four final appearances in this competition.

Toulon have won three Champions Cups in the past, but previous Challenge Cup failures are tough to overlook and it may prove a safer bet to punt on the points.

Toulon carry a big threat with Kolbe among a lethal back-three for a team who have averaged 4.1 tries per Challenge Cup game this season. Given Glasgow’s previous success getting over the try line, it would be a surprise if the points didn’t flow steadily, despite the occasion.

