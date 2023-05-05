Glasgow v Munster predictions and rugby union tips: Warriors can edge quarter-final win

Where to watch Glasgow v Munster

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.35pm Saturday

Best bet

Glasgow to win by one to 12 points

1pt 2-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Glasgow v Munster preview

The last of the weekend's quarter-final showdowns in the United Rugby Championship is an ultra-competitive clash between Glasgow and Munster, and although bookmakers can barely split the two, Glasgow's solid home form could be key.

The Warriors have lost just one of their 14 matches in the URC and in Europe, a run that includes a 38-26 success over Munster at Thomond Park in March, and last weekend they booked their place in the European Challenge Cup final with a 35-17 victory over the Scarlets in Wales.

Glasgow are unbeaten at home in the league, and five of their last six victories have been by margins of no more than seven points - the exception was a 50-8 blowout against bottom side Zebre.

It could be tight again and Munster should be well prepared for a physical contest having returned from back-to-back fixtures in South Africa, where they drew 22-22 with the Sharks and edged the Stormers 24-22. But Glasgow are playing with confidence and composure and can see this one through.

Saturday's first quarter-final is an all-South African affair between the Stormers and the Bulls, while tournament favourites Leinster are 1-12 to see off the Sharks in Dublin (Viaplay Sports 1, 5pm)

In England, the final round of Premiership fixtures kick off at 4pm with little to be decided. Saracens and Sale are assured of home semi-finals and are joined in the playoffs by Leicester and Northampton.

Follow us on Twitter