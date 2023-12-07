Glasgow v Northampton predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Saints set to put up a fight

Where to watch Glasgow v Northampton

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Northampton +7

2pts 10-11 Betfair , Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Glasgow v Northampton predictions

Two in-form teams meet at Scotstoun in the opening round of European Champions Cup matches and the visitors Northampton have enough about them to make it a close battle.

The Saints endured a winless campaign in Europe last season, having been handed tough fixtures against La Rochelle and Munster, but they have shown up well in the opening rounds of the Premiership, gaining four wins and two losing bonus points in seven games, culminating in Sunday's victory at champions Saracens.

Glasgow have won five of seven in the United Rugby Championship but should be in for a tougher workout in this contest and wet conditions are set to hamper their ambitious running game.

Northampton's defence has been strong in the Premiership, conceding 20 tries in their seven games, and they can step up again at Scotstoun.

In a tough pool, the Saints know they must take every opportunity and will be targeting a losing bonus point as a minimum return from this trip.

Pool one kicks off with a clash between Connacht and Bordeaux in Galway, where the Irish outfit are three-point favourites.

