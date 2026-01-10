European Rugby Champions Cup: rugby union predictions and betting tips for Sunday's matches

Sunday's four European Champions Cup matches feature six former winners and include a repeat of last year's final between Bordeaux and Northampton Saints.

Sunday's European Rugby Champions Cup predictions

Harlequins v Stormers predictions

South African outfit the Stormers are among the pace-setters in this season's Champions Cup but they travel to the Twickenham Stoop with an understrength team and are around eight-point underdogs.

Springbok half-backs Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are among the absentees for the Stormers and they face a short turnaround before what could be a decisive home pool clash with Leicester on Saturday.

Quins were 53-16 winners when the teams met in the pool stage last season, but this is a tough clash to weigh up and forecast rain only clouds the picture.

Toulon vs Munster predictions

Toulon tripped up in their opening clash at Edinburgh but showed their strength at home when beating English champions Bath in round two.

Munster have key men back in the line-up having rested players for last weekend's United Rugby Championship defeat to Ulster.

The Irish outfit will have good memories of a 29-18 victory in Toulon two years ago, although the French side have stepped back up in the last two seasons and have won all of their home games in this campaign.

The last three meetings between these sides have been decided by margins of less than 12 points and Munster look ready to dig in and keep this close.

Bordeaux vs Northampton predictions

Bordeaux lifted the Champions Cup for the first time last season with a 28-20 victory over Northampton and 11 of their starting line-up from that showpiece are set to run out again on Sunday.

Northampton sit top of the Premiership table having lost just once this season and boast an impressive array of attacking talent.

These sides have run in 28 tries between them in two matches and the points line is pushed up close to 60 points as a result.

Whether the teams will hit those heights is hard to judge, but the Saints can get enough points on board to stay within a double-figure handicap.

Saracens vs Toulouse predictions

It's ten years since these European big guns last met, and although Saracens enjoyed home and away wins in the pool stage in 2015-16, a strong Toulouse outfit are just 1-4 for victory in north London.

The French outfit blew a 21-0 half-time lead to lose 28-21 in Glasgow in round two and so will have to be focused on an away win to challenge for a top-two finish.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont has returned from injury and scored in that Glasgow defeat last month, and while his usual half-back partner Romain Ntamack is absent, Scotland's Blair Kinghorn wears the number ten shirt.

Saracens are struggling to find any consistency and have lost four of their last five Premiership matches and look hard to trust even with a double-figure handicap start at home.

