European Rugby Champions Cup: rugby union predictions and betting tips for Saturday's matches

Saturday's European Rugby Champions Cup fixtures & TV details

Bulls vs Bristol

Premier Sports 1, 1pm

Clermont vs Glasgow

Premier Sports 1, 3.15pm

Leinster vs La Rochelle

Premier Sports 1, 5.30pm

Sale vs Sharks

Premier Sports 2, 5.30pm

Leicester vs Bayonne

Premier Sports 1, 8pm

Scarlets vs Pau

Premier Sports 2, 8pm

Best bets

Dan Sheehan anytime tryscorer

2pts 4-5 Paddy Power

Leicester -37

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Pau

1pt 3-1 Ladbrokes, Coral, BoyleSports

Saturday's European Rugby Champions Cup predictions

Bulls vs Bristol predictions

Bristol head to Pretoria for what looks like a real opportunity against the Bulls, who have lost their last six games.

Home boss Johan Ackermann has named ten Springboks in his starting line-up but Canan Moodie is ruled out through concussion protocols.

Fellow flyer Louis Rees-Zammit also misses out but the Bears still have a side that can score points from anywhere and have named a stacked bench featuring Ellis Genge, Harry Randall and Matias Moroni.

Pretoria's altitude could prove problematic but the hard pitch at Loftus Versfeld encourages running rugby and the points markets may provide the punting answers.

Bulls' URC and European home games this season have tallied 93, 70, 76 and 79 points and another high-scoring contest looks likely.

Clermont vs Glasgow predictions

British & Irish Lions Test centre Huw Jones returns for Glasgow at Clermont Credit: Getty Images

Glasgow could be the team to watch in the Champions Cup. The Warriors have beaten Sale 26-21 and Toulouse 28-21 and head to Clermont with a real chance of maintaining their perfect record.

Les Jaunards, beaten finalists in 2013, 2015 and 2017, lost 47-10 at Saracens before suffering a 35-14 home reverse to Sale.

The Stade Marcel-Michelin is no longer one of Europe's most feared venues and Glasgow travel to the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes having racked up eight wins in their last nine matches.

Adam Hastings is absent, but British & Irish Lions centre Huw Jones makes his first appearance of the season.

Glasgow have the firepower to record a third successive bonus point victory in Europe.

Leinster vs La Rochelle predictions

Familiar foes meet at the Aviva, and Leinster should have too much for La Rochelle.

Les Maritimes won when the pair met in the 2022 and 2023 Champions Cup finals, but they are no longer the same side and have lost their last four away games.

Leinster have also won the last three head-to-heads and while it remains to be seen how good they can be this season, they have won their last seven fixtures.

Hooker Dan Sheehan has scored tries in his last three appearances. He also went over twice in the 2023 final, making him an obvious try-scoring candidate.

The hosts are without three of their front-line props, but La Rochelle lack their strength and dynamism of previous campaigns, and Sheehan can play his part in a Leinster victory.

Sale vs Sharks predictions

Things are not going well domestically for Sale and a big fortnight may see them switch their season's focus to the Champions Cup.

Sale lost 26-21 to Glasgow before responding with a 35-14 victory at Clermont and host the South African version of the Sharks in Salford.

The Durbanites had a mini-revival after JP Pietersen replaced John Plumtree in December, beating Saracens 28-23 then Bulls 21-12, but went down 23-22 to Lions last Saturday.

Sale also suffered a narrow 19-17 loss at Bristol last time out but outclassed Harlequins 43-17 in their most recent home game and should dominate a visiting 23 that features only three Springboks.

Leicester vs Bayonne predictions

Flanker Tommy Reffell comes in as one of three changes for Leicester Credit: Getty Images

This could be the most one-sided fixture of the weekend and Leicester can stay on the winning trail after beating Saracens 36-28 last Sunday.

Geoff Parling has named a strong side. Wales flanker Tommy Reffell is back in the team, while for Bayonne, centre Manu Tuilagi returns to Welford Road.

Tuilagi is one of only four players retained from L'Aviron's 62-22 defeat at Montpellier and the Tigers could take them apart.

Scarlets vs Pau predictions

Finally, to Parc y Scarlets, where Wales' only Champions Cup representatives host Pau.

Both teams have lost twice and the pressure is on Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel, with his side still bottom of the URC following their 28-5 defeat at Dragons.

Pau lost 22-17 at Lyon last Saturday and have named a decent side for their trip to Wales.

France's Theo Attissogbe is a notable inclusion at full-back as La Section hunt their first European victory of the season.

