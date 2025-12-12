European Champions Cup predictions, team news, betting tips and odds: Glasgow look up for a battle at Scotstoun

European Champions Cup betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Sharks -1 vs Saracens

Premier Sports 1, 3.15pm Saturday

2pts Evs bet365, BoyleSports

Toulouse to beat Glasgow by one to 12 points

Premier Sports 2, 8pm Saturday

1pt 6-4 bet365

European Champions Cup preview

There are some big handicaps on offer for some of Saturday's Champions Cup matches but a tight contest is expected in Durban, where the Sharks look a bit of value to see off Saracens.

Sarries opened their campaign with a big win over Clermont last week while the Sharks lost heavily in Toulouse and South African sides have not been seen at their best in this tournament.

But team selection is such a key factor in Europe and in the opening round many teams showed a willingness to hold back frontline players for tough away trips.

Sarries performed well without Maro Itoje and Jamie George but they are still without that England duo while Owen Farrell plus wingers Noah Caluori and Max Malins miss out.

Sharks, by contrast, have Springboks Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Grant Williams back while their backline includes speedy winger Makazole Mapimpi and powerhouse centre Andre Esterhuizen.

Saracens may well see this is a free hit away from home but a reinforced Sharks side could prove too strong at home.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont starts for Toulouse at Glasgow Credit: John Dickson

Tournament favourites Toulouse face a trip to Glasgow, who can't match the French side's European pedigree but showed their appetite for battle in last week's 26-21 win at Sale.

While the visitors clearly have unmatched talent in their ranks – headlined by starting half-backs Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont – they may be brought down to earth by the forecast rain and winds gusting up to 50mph.

The French side still look to have the weapons to come out on top but the conditions look set to make it a tight, low-scoring game so backing Toulouse to edge it at odds-against is the best bet.

Leicester and Harlequins were both happy in round one to send depleted teams overseas and Gloucester, who opened with a home win over Castres, have changed their entire starting line-up for their trip to Munster.

They are given a handicap start in the mid-20s, while the line is ten points higher for Scarlets as they head to holders Bordeaux, who blitzed the Bulls 46-33 in Pretoria last week.

Sale's European hopes have already been hit hard after they lost at home to Glasgow in round one and they get a 13-point start at French side Clermont.

