England v Wales & France v Scotland predictions and rugby union tips

The build-up to this autumn's Rugby World Cup in France continues on Saturday with two matches, both reverse fixtures of last weekend's clashes.

Wales head to Twickenham after pulling off a 20-9 upset at home to England last week, while Scotland are in France looking to follow up a 25-21 win over Les Bleus at Murrayfield.

England v Wales predictions

England were six-point favourites against Wales in Cardiff last weekend but despite leading 9-6 at the break they were outscored by two tries to none in the second half to go down 20-9.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has since named his World Cup squad and goes with a much stronger line-up this week, naming captain Owen Farrell at fly-half and a far more experienced pack featuring Jami George, Joe Marler, Courtney Lawes and Billy Vunipola among others.

They will no doubt be fired up to atone for that disappointing Cardiff defeat, but while Wales are still some way off being at full strength they showed enough attacking verve in last week's showdown to suggest they can put up enough points to stay within a double-figure handicap.

Wales coach Warren Gatland is yet to name his squad and said that his message to players last week was to avoid trying to match England physically but instead to play their own game and look for openings. If that is the blueprint at Twickenham we should see plenty of ambition from players still looking to catch the eye.

England will want to make a statement after last week's tryless showing at the Principality Stadium, but with the pragmatic Farrell at number ten instead of the more instinctive Marcus Smith they also need to focus on their own structures and backing a big win may be fanciful.

This is traditionally a close contest - eight of the last ten meetings at Twickenham have been settled by a single-figure margin. And while the two exceptions were similar to today's contest - a summer Test and a World Cup warm-up - the margin on those occasion was 14 points, bang on today's line, and Wales look as if they can do enough to stay closer than that.

France v Scotland predictions

Scotland found themselves 21-3 down at half-time against France at Murrayfield last Saturday, and down to 14 men for the final 25 minutes, but still fought back and clung on for a remarkable 25-21 win.

But it's out of the frying pan and into the fryer as they now go head to head with a first-choice France side in St-Etienne after head coach Fabien Galthie made 13 changes to his line-up.

Frontline half-backs Antoine Dupont and Emile Ntmack are back along with all their Six Nations regulars in the pack and backline.

Both teams have gone for six forwards on the bench, an unusual approach for Scotland, who are steeling themselves for a physical opening pool clash with South Africa at the World Cup.

Taking France on up front may prove beyond them and this should be a comfortable enough home win, although with fly-half Finn Russell again pulling the strings the Scots can do enough to prevent the hosts pulling miles clear.

Five of France's last home wins over Scotland have been by a margin of 11 to 20 points, and the bookmakers' handicaps fall pretty much in the middle of that range.

