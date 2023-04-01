England v Italy Women's Six Nations predictions and rugby union tips: Much-changed Red Roses worth opposing
Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for England v Italy in round two of the Women's Six Nations at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday.
Where to watch England v Italy
BT Sport 2, 3pm Sunday
Best bet
Italy +48
1pt 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports
England v Italy Women's Six Nations preview
England’s last four victories over Italy have been by an average margin of 61 points but a new-look Red Roses side may find the Azzurre a stiffer proposition when the two reconvene at Franklin’s Gardens.
England opened up their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a 58-7 triumph over Scotland in Sarah Hunter’s farewell game, their 20th consecutive win in the competition.
However, the retirement of English rugby’s most capped player, coupled with a few injuries, has prompted a reshuffle of the host’s all-conquering pack for a meeting with an Italy side whose forwards stood up well to the power of France in their opening game.
The Italians have shown steady improvement since they last faced England, reaching the World Cup quarter-final in the autumn, while their last five defeats have been by 36 points or fewer.
