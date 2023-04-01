Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby Union tips

England v Italy Women's Six Nations predictions and rugby union tips: Much-changed Red Roses worth opposing

Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for England v Italy in round two of the Women's Six Nations at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday.

New England skipper Marlie Packer scored a hat-trick against Scotland last weekend
New England skipper Marlie Packer scored a hat-trick against Scotland last weekendCredit: George Wood - RFU

Where to watch England v Italy

BT Sport 2, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Italy +48
1pt 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

England v Italy Women's Six Nations preview 

England’s last four victories over Italy have been by an average margin of 61 points but a new-look Red Roses side may find the Azzurre a stiffer proposition when the two reconvene at Franklin’s Gardens.

England opened up their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a 58-7 triumph over Scotland in Sarah Hunter’s farewell game, their 20th consecutive win in the competition.

However, the retirement of English rugby’s most capped player, coupled with a few injuries, has prompted a reshuffle of the host’s all-conquering pack for a meeting with an Italy side whose forwards stood up well to the power of France in their opening game.

The Italians have shown steady improvement since they last faced England, reaching the World Cup quarter-final in the autumn, while their last five defeats have been by 36 points or fewer. 

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Chris RiversRacing Post Sport
Published on 1 April 2023Last updated 14:42, 1 April 2023
icon
more inRugby Union tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inRugby Union tips