England v France predictions and rugby union tips: Close title-decider on the cards

Where to watch England v France

BBC Two, 1pm

Best bet

France +14

1pt 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England v France preview

A crowd of more than 50,000 is expected at Twickenham for the Women's Six Nations title-decider between England and France, a fixture that has tended to be close-fought in recent years.

Last year England sealed the Grand Slam with a convincing 24-12 win in Bayonne. But five of the previous six meetings between the teams were won by England by a single-figure margin, and their most recent clash was a tense 17-15 victory for the Red Roses in a World Cup pool match in New Zealand.

England went on to reach the final of that competition and could so easily have faced Les Bleues again in that showpiece - France were edged 25-24 by the hosts in the semis but had a kick to win it at the death.

There have been plenty of changes to both line-ups since that tournament in the autumn but the nations remain a clear cut above in the Six Nations. Both have won all four games, and while they have scored freely, the standout figures have come in defence - France have shipped just four tries in the tournament and England only two.

Defence looks set to come to the fore once again in a physical clash, and so long as the occasion doesn't get to France's less experienced players, they can do enough to stay within a 14-point handicap.

