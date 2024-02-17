Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers predictions and Premiership Cup tips: Experience should see Tigers prevail
Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers in Sunday's Premiership Cup semi-final
Where to watch Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers
TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday
Best bet
Leicester -8
1pt 10-11 BoyleSports
Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers predictions
Ealing Trailfinders host Leicester Tigers in the semi-finals of the Premiership Cup on Sunday.
Championship side Ealing are unbeaten in this competition this season and pipped Northampton to top spot in Pool D.
Leicester, meanwhile, edged Newcastle to first place in Pool B and have been happy to chuck in a few older heads for this semi-final.
Mike Brown, Matt Scott and Ollie Hassell-Collins have been named in a dangerous backline that should cause the hosts problems this weekend.
It may not be one-sided but Leicester should fall on the right side of the handicap.
Published on 17 February 2024inRugby Union tips
Last updated 15:28, 17 February 2024
