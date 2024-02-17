Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:17 WincantonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:17 WincantonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby Union tips

Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers predictions and Premiership Cup tips: Experience should see Tigers prevail

Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers in Sunday's Premiership Cup semi-final

Leicester veteran Mike Brown
Leicester veteran Mike BrownCredit: Malcolm Couzens

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Coral logoSkybet logoWilliamhill logoTote logoLadbrokes logoPaddypower logoBet365 logoBetfair logo
Skybet logoBet365 logoCoral logoWilliamhill logoPaddypower logoLadbrokes logoBetfair logo
Chevron down

Where to watch Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Leicester -8
1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Image link

Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers predictions

Ealing Trailfinders host Leicester Tigers in the semi-finals of the Premiership Cup on Sunday.

Championship side Ealing are unbeaten in this competition this season and pipped Northamp­ton to top spot in Pool D.

Leicester, meanwhile, edged Newcastle to first place in Pool B and have been happy to chuck in a few older heads for this semi-final.

Mike Brown, Matt Scott and Ollie Hassell-Collins have been named in a dangerous backline that should cause the hosts problems this weekend.

It may not be one-sided but Leicester should fall on the right side of the handicap.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Alex Jack

Published on 17 February 2024inRugby Union tips

Last updated 15:28, 17 February 2024

iconCopy
more inRugby Union tips
more inRugby Union tips