Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers predictions and Premiership Cup tips: Experience should see Tigers prevail

Where to watch Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Leicester -8

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Ealing Trailfinders v Leicester Tigers predictions

Ealing Trailfinders host Leicester Tigers in the semi-finals of the Premiership Cup on Sunday.

Championship side Ealing are unbeaten in this competition this season and pipped Northamp­ton to top spot in Pool D.

Leicester, meanwhile, edged Newcastle to first place in Pool B and have been happy to chuck in a few older heads for this semi-final.

Mike Brown, Matt Scott and Ollie Hassell-Collins have been named in a dangerous backline that should cause the hosts problems this weekend.

It may not be one-sided but Leicester should fall on the right side of the handicap.

