Cheetahs v Pumas predictions and rugby union tips: Points likely to mount in final rumble

Where to watch Cheetahs v Pumas

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 54 points

2pts Evs bet365

Cheetahs v Pumas preview

THE Cheetahs topped the Currie Cup standings at the end of the regular season in South Africa and they are six-point favourites for the final against surprise package the Pumas.

The Pumas stunned the Sharks 26-20 in last week’s semi-final in Durban, although the Cheetahs won’t need reminding of their opponents’ ability to pull off a shock having lost 38-25 to the Pumas at the semi-final stage last season.

The Cheetahs are the more consistent side but they know only too well that their rivals have shown plenty of stomach for the fight.

That makes a bet on points look appealing. The Cheetahs’ scoring edge is clear to see as they picked up 11 try bonus points in 14 matches and have scored 29 points or more in each of their last four matches.

The Pumas haven’t been so prolific but they will keep going forward until the final whistle and force their opponents to do the same.

