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British & Irish Lions

British & Irish Lions third Test news, reaction & odds: Caelen Doris 3-1 to lead 2029 Lions after Australia series ends 2-1

British & Irish Lions third Test news, reaction & odds: Caelen Doris 3-1 to lead 2029 Lions after Australia series ends 2-1

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British & Irish Lions
Australia vs British & Irish Lions third Test: 10-11 and 9-2 tips as the Lions bid to make history
Australia vs British & Irish Lions third Test: 10-11 and 9-2 tips as the Lions bid to make history
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions third Test: Lions 4-11 to complete clean sweep
British & Irish Lions third Test: Lions 4-11 to complete clean sweep
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions second Test news, reaction & odds: Triumphant Lions 1-3 for clean sweep
British & Irish Lions second Test news, reaction & odds: Triumphant Lions 1-3 for clean sweep
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British & Irish Lions
Australia vs British & Irish Lions second Test tips: Lions can hold off resurgent Wallabies
Australia vs British & Irish Lions second Test tips: Lions can hold off resurgent Wallabies
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions second Test: Handicap goes up as Farrell relies on Irish core
British & Irish Lions second Test: Handicap goes up as Farrell relies on Irish core
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British & Irish Lions
First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions: Free-flowing encounter on the cards
First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions: Free-flowing encounter on the cards
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Tourists 1-0 up after brilliant opening hour in Brisbane
Lions Tour: Tourists 1-0 up after brilliant opening hour in Brisbane
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British & Irish Lions
Australia vs British & Irish Lions first Test tips: Lions have to seize huge chance
Australia vs British & Irish Lions first Test tips: Lions have to seize huge chance
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British & Irish Lions
Australia vs British & Irish Lions series predictions: Expect a fierce battle for supremacy
Australia vs British & Irish Lions series predictions: Expect a fierce battle for supremacy
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions team news: handicap pushed to ten points as Farrell goes strong
British & Irish Lions team news: handicap pushed to ten points as Farrell goes strong
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Tourists make selection statement in Adelaide
Lions Tour: Tourists make selection statement in Adelaide
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Owen Farrell on the bench for final warm-up before Test series
Lions Tour: Owen Farrell on the bench for final warm-up before Test series
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Ollie Chessum and Jack Conan impress in another lacklustre Lions performance
Lions Tour: Ollie Chessum and Jack Conan impress in another lacklustre Lions performance
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Farrell provides Test pointers in Brumbies selection
Lions Tour: Farrell provides Test pointers in Brumbies selection
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Huw Jones and Alex Mitchell enhance Test claims in scrappy win over Waratahs
Lions Tour: Huw Jones and Alex Mitchell enhance Test claims in scrappy win over Waratahs
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Team named for Waratahs clash as Farrell gets call-up
Lions Tour: Team named for Waratahs clash as Farrell gets call-up
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Morgan stakes Test claim in rout of Queensland Reds
Lions Tour: Morgan stakes Test claim in rout of Queensland Reds
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British & Irish Lions
Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions predictions, betting tips and odds: Lions face a battle early on
Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions predictions, betting tips and odds: Lions face a battle early on
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour news: Gibson-Park set for Lions debut against Reds
Lions Tour news: Gibson-Park set for Lions debut against Reds
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British & Irish Lions
WATCH: British & Irish Lions tour preview
WATCH: British & Irish Lions tour preview
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Video
Lions Tour: Andy Farrell's side off the mark in Australia after 54-7 win over Western Force
Lions Tour: Andy Farrell's side off the mark in Australia after 54-7 win over Western Force
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British & Irish Lions
Jack Ogalbe: Ignore the Lions naysayers and strap in for an amazing summer
Jack Ogalbe: Ignore the Lions naysayers and strap in for an amazing summer
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Opinion
Lions Tour 2025: Sheehan named captain against Western Force
Lions Tour 2025: Sheehan named captain against Western Force
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions third Test news, reaction & odds: Caelen Doris 3-1 to lead 2029 Lions after Australia series ends 2-1

British & Irish Lions third Test news, reaction & odds: Caelen Doris 3-1 to lead 2029 Lions after Australia series ends 2-1

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British & Irish Lions
Australia vs British & Irish Lions third Test: 10-11 and 9-2 tips as the Lions bid to make history
Australia vs British & Irish Lions third Test: 10-11 and 9-2 tips as the Lions bid to make history
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions third Test: Lions 4-11 to complete clean sweep
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions second Test news, reaction & odds: Triumphant Lions 1-3 for clean sweep
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions third Test: Lions 4-11 to complete clean sweep
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions second Test news, reaction & odds: Triumphant Lions 1-3 for clean sweep
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British & Irish Lions
Australia vs British & Irish Lions second Test tips: Lions can hold off resurgent Wallabies
Australia vs British & Irish Lions second Test tips: Lions can hold off resurgent Wallabies
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions second Test: Handicap goes up as Farrell relies on Irish core
British & Irish Lions second Test: Handicap goes up as Farrell relies on Irish core
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British & Irish Lions
First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions: Free-flowing encounter on the cards
First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions: Free-flowing encounter on the cards
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Tourists 1-0 up after brilliant opening hour in Brisbane
Lions Tour: Tourists 1-0 up after brilliant opening hour in Brisbane
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British & Irish Lions
Australia vs British & Irish Lions first Test tips: Lions have to seize huge chance
Australia vs British & Irish Lions first Test tips: Lions have to seize huge chance
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British & Irish Lions
Australia vs British & Irish Lions series predictions: Expect a fierce battle for supremacy
Australia vs British & Irish Lions series predictions: Expect a fierce battle for supremacy
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British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions team news: handicap pushed to ten points as Farrell goes strong
British & Irish Lions team news: handicap pushed to ten points as Farrell goes strong
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Tourists make selection statement in Adelaide
Lions Tour: Tourists make selection statement in Adelaide
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Owen Farrell on the bench for final warm-up before Test series
Lions Tour: Owen Farrell on the bench for final warm-up before Test series
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Ollie Chessum and Jack Conan impress in another lacklustre Lions performance
Lions Tour: Ollie Chessum and Jack Conan impress in another lacklustre Lions performance
icon
British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Farrell provides Test pointers in Brumbies selection
Lions Tour: Farrell provides Test pointers in Brumbies selection
icon
British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Huw Jones and Alex Mitchell enhance Test claims in scrappy win over Waratahs
Lions Tour: Huw Jones and Alex Mitchell enhance Test claims in scrappy win over Waratahs
icon
British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Team named for Waratahs clash as Farrell gets call-up
Lions Tour: Team named for Waratahs clash as Farrell gets call-up
icon
British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour: Morgan stakes Test claim in rout of Queensland Reds
Lions Tour: Morgan stakes Test claim in rout of Queensland Reds
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British & Irish Lions
Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions predictions, betting tips and odds: Lions face a battle early on
Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions predictions, betting tips and odds: Lions face a battle early on
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British & Irish Lions
Lions Tour news: Gibson-Park set for Lions debut against Reds
Lions Tour news: Gibson-Park set for Lions debut against Reds
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British & Irish Lions
WATCH: British & Irish Lions tour preview
WATCH: British & Irish Lions tour preview
icon
Video
Lions Tour: Andy Farrell's side off the mark in Australia after 54-7 win over Western Force
Lions Tour: Andy Farrell's side off the mark in Australia after 54-7 win over Western Force
icon
British & Irish Lions
Jack Ogalbe: Ignore the Lions naysayers and strap in for an amazing summer
Jack Ogalbe: Ignore the Lions naysayers and strap in for an amazing summer
icon
Opinion
Lions Tour 2025: Sheehan named captain against Western Force
Lions Tour 2025: Sheehan named captain against Western Force
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British & Irish Lions
12
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